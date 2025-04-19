Texans Showing Interest in Ascending DB
The Houston Texans could be looking to bolster their cornerback room down the board in this month's draft.
According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are one of at least five teams to have brought in Western Kentucky corner Upton Stout for a visit.
Along with the Texans, the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans were among those to have hosted visits with Stout, while the Los Angeles Rams traveled to meet with the defensive back in advance.
Stout, the 23-year-old corner, does lack a bit of the prototypical size at 5-foot-8, but has still managed to get some strong looks due to his athleticism and high motor.
Last season with Western Kentucky, Stout put together 53 total tackles, an interception, pass defended, and a sack within 11 games. He landed on All-Conference-USA First-Team for the regular season and postseason, and now eyes his chances as a day three pick in April's draft.
For the Texans, there's value to be had with his fit as a slot corner at the next level if they liked what they saw during their pre-draft process. Houston has one selection in the fifth and two in the seventh on day three, so Stout could be a name to watch if he falls in their laps in the right spot.
There are reasonable questions surrounding how Stout's size can translate to the next level as one of the smallest defensive back prospects in the class. But, perhaps with a fit in Houston's alongside an already strong core, coaching staff, and established success, that could be the perfect storm in drawing up a strong landing spot for the WKU product to inevitably end up.
Keep an eye on Stout's name as a possible fit with the Texans down the board once things kick off for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24th, in Green Bay, WI.
