Houston Texans Connected to Big Trade With Dallas Cowboys
The Houston Texans have been very active this offseason, both in terms of signing free agents and swinging trades. They haven't exactly improved their roster much (if at all), but they have certainly been busy; that's for sure.
Could the Texans get involved in trade talks once again? Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network thinks so, singling out defensive lineman Denico Autry as a potential trade candidate.
Xie then goes on to name the Dallas Cowboys as a possible landing spot for the veteran, who had his contract restructured by Houston late last month. Xie specifically notes that Autry's former defensive coordinator from his Indianapolis Colts days, Matt Eberflus, is now with the Cowboys.
The Texans initially signed Autry to a two-year, $20 million deal last offseason, but his debut campaign in Houston was a significant disappointment.
Autry missed the first six games of 2024 due to a performance-enhancing drugs suspension. He appeared in 10 contests overall, logging just 13 tackles and three sacks.
The year prior with the Tennessee Titans, Autry racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks, so the Texans thought they were getting a high-level pass rusher when they added him. Obviously, things did not go that way during his first season in H-Town.
Houston seems willing to give Autry another chance in 2025, which makes sense considering he rattled off 28.5 sacks in total between 2021 and 2023. But if another team—like the Cowboys—comes along and makes the Texans a strong offer, they may just bite.
Dallas could certainly use some pass-rushing depth with Chauncey Golston departing for the New York Giants and Carl Lawson remaining a free agent, so Autry would certainly represent an interesting pickup for the Cowboys.
