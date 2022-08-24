Texans Defensive Front Shaping Out To Be Best Position Group
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' offense has been a bit of a disappointment through their first two preseason games.
With second-year quarterback Davis Mills under center for eight drives, the Texans have recorded 130 total yards during their preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
Houston's inability to move the ball downfield is starting to cause some frustration. But the Texans' defensive front seven has sustained the optimism surrounding the franchise ahead of the 2022 season.
"Those guys are workaholics, man," cornerback Steven Nelson said. "They're all dogs. They all want to get better. They all want to light up that stat sheet. So, hey, go ahead. It's fine by me."
Houston's defensive front has registered 11 sacks through their first two preseason games, and the franchise has yet to play veterans Mario Addison, Maliek Collins and Jerry Hughes.
The Texans' dominance throughout preseason has been a testament to their depth along the defensive front.
NFL Mock Draft 2023: No QB, Texans 'Double-Dip' On Defense
In a recent 2023 mock draft, The Houston Texans opt against going for a quarterback and instead double-dip at defensive end.
Texans Move Rookie John Metchie III, Who 'Pumps Up' Teammates in Surprise Visit
Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III surprised his teammates on Tuesday with an unexpected appearance at training camp.
'He Will Play': Texans Rookie Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green To Make Debut
First-round pick Kenyon Green is set to make his Texans debut on Thursday night.
"He'll Be Missed": Texans Remember Former Team Exec Jamey Rootes
Texans CEO Cal McNair addresses the passing of former team president Jamey Rootes.
Texans vs. 49ers Preseason Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal
The Houston Texans face the San Francisco 49ers in the final week of NFL preseason.
Former Texans President Jamey Rootes Dies After Mental Health Battle
Former Houston Texans team president Jamey Rootes has sadly passed away after a battle with mental health issues.
Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce: Ready to be ‘The Focal Point’?
Dameon Pierce might be the focal point of the Texans' rushing attack entering Week 1 against the Colts.
'They Will Play': Texans Lovie Smith Reveals Offensive Plan Against 49ers
The Houston Texans offensive starters are expected to play "a lot more" against the San Francisco 49ers
Last season, defensive end Jonathan Greenard served as the team's lone reliable pass rusher. But in 2022, Greenard will have help playing alongside Thomas Booker, Derek Rivers and Ogbo Okoronkwo — all defensive linemen who have accounted for four of Houston's preseason sacks.
"We've known that we've had good depth, but you can never have too many good defensive linemen," coach Lovie Smith said. "Most times it's going to come down to them finishing, being able to rush. Their best rush is at the end of the game. Both of our games we've gotten that."
The production of the defensive front has made for a challenging task as general manager Nick Caserio assembles the Texans' 53-man roster. But whichever defensive linemen the Texans trout onto the field during Week 1 of the regular season could result in Houston's best position group in 2022.
"We have a set number, but numbers are always flexible," Smith said. "Gameday most of the time, we’re going to dress at least eight defensive linemen. We’re going to dress at least six linebackers. From there, the numbers get a little bit flexible."
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.