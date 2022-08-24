Texans Defensive Front Shaping Out To Be Best Position Group

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' offense has been a bit of a disappointment through their first two preseason games.

With second-year quarterback Davis Mills under center for eight drives, the Texans have recorded 130 total yards during their preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.

Houston's inability to move the ball downfield is starting to cause some frustration. But the Texans' defensive front seven has sustained the optimism surrounding the franchise ahead of the 2022 season.

"Those guys are workaholics, man," cornerback Steven Nelson said. "They're all dogs. They all want to get better. They all want to light up that stat sheet. So, hey, go ahead. It's fine by me."

Houston's defensive front has registered 11 sacks through their first two preseason games, and the franchise has yet to play veterans Mario Addison, Maliek Collins and Jerry Hughes.

The Texans' dominance throughout preseason has been a testament to their depth along the defensive front.

Last season, defensive end Jonathan Greenard served as the team's lone reliable pass rusher. But in 2022, Greenard will have help playing alongside Thomas Booker, Derek Rivers and Ogbo Okoronkwo — all defensive linemen who have accounted for four of Houston's preseason sacks.

"We've known that we've had good depth, but you can never have too many good defensive linemen," coach Lovie Smith said. "Most times it's going to come down to them finishing, being able to rush. Their best rush is at the end of the game. Both of our games we've gotten that."

The production of the defensive front has made for a challenging task as general manager Nick Caserio assembles the Texans' 53-man roster. But whichever defensive linemen the Texans trout onto the field during Week 1 of the regular season could result in Houston's best position group in 2022.

"We have a set number, but numbers are always flexible," Smith said. "Gameday most of the time, we’re going to dress at least eight defensive linemen. We’re going to dress at least six linebackers. From there, the numbers get a little bit flexible."

