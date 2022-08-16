Skip to main content

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Remains High On DL Derek Rivers

After an impressive outing against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, coach Lovie Smith remains high on Houston Texans defensive lineman Derek Rivers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' defense put on a show Saturday night during its 17-13 preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints

The Texans matched their objective of recording three takeaways during the win with a pair of fumbles and an interception at NRG Stadium. But Houston's most significant production came by the way of their defensive front.

The Texans finished the game with five sacks on second-year quarterback Ian Book, which made coach Lovie Smith proud while reflecting on his defensive line unit when reminiscing on their performance Monday morning. 

One player on Houston's defensive front who caught the eye of Smith was Derek Rivers. Against the Texans' I-10 East rivals from the Big Easy, Rivers recorded two of the Texans' five sacks in the win.

Rivers' performance against the Saints illustrated why Smith views the four-year veteran as a defensive lineman who "fits the profile" of what the Texans need on the outside. 

"If you put defensive end behind your name, you need to be able to rush the passer here," Smith said. "He showed up throughout. That's what he's been doing in training camp."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18868944
Play

Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
22 hours ago
Texans - Crane
Play

'Crane Kick': John Metchie III Gets Texans Tribute

Jalen Camp and several other Texans receivers paid tribute to rookie receiver John Metchie III against the Saints.

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
23 hours ago
MTY4ODI1MTkwNjg2NDAxOTcx
Play

Former Texans Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Cut By Chiefs

Former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. is now a free agent following his departure from the Chiefs.

By Coty M. DavisAug 15, 2022 3:50 PM EDT
Aug 15, 2022 3:50 PM EDT
USATSI_18824473
Play

Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffAug 15, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
Aug 15, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
USATSI_18867217
Play

Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre 'Just Getting Started' In Win Over Saints

Jalen Pitre's first game for the Texans showed his potential on defense.

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 9:20 PM EDT
Aug 14, 2022 9:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18866659
Play

False Hope In Houston: Offensive Struggles Bad Sign For Texans Season?

Davis Mills and the first-team offense struggled in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
Aug 14, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
USATSI_18867233
Play

Did Texans QB Jeff Driskel Prove Hybrid Role Still In Play vs Saints?

Despite his struggles, quarterback Jeff Driskel led the Houston Texans to a preseason victory against the Saints. Did his performance prove that the Texans should re-consider a hybrid role in 2022?

By Coty M. DavisAug 14, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
Aug 14, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
USATSI_18868345
Play

A Name To Remember?: Which Texans WR Impressed In Win Over Saints

Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III could future weapons in the Texans' offense.

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 10:08 AM EDT
Aug 14, 2022 10:08 AM EDT

Smith was not surprised by Rivers' on-field production Saturday night. It was not the first time the former New England Patriot stood out. Smith said Rivers first caught his attention during the latter half of the 2021 campaign when he helped fill several voids along the defensive line due to injuries. 

With two preseason games left before the start of the 2021 campaign, Smith remains high on Rivers, who is motivated to continue developing amidst the high praise. 

"Take it and keep going because you can't get comfortable," defensive lineman Derek Rivers said. "Every team, as soon as you do it one week, the next team will see it. We've got a really good team, so take it. But continue to build. Humble yourself, celebrate it, but short-term memory, try to keep building off it."

Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans last season, where he recorded two tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_18868944
News

Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable

By Cole Thompson22 hours ago
Texans - Crane
News

'Crane Kick': John Metchie III Gets Texans Tribute

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
MTY4ODI1MTkwNjg2NDAxOTcx
News

Former Texans Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Cut By Chiefs

By Coty M. DavisAug 15, 2022 3:50 PM EDT
USATSI_18824473
News

Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win

By Texans Daily StaffAug 15, 2022 2:12 PM EDT
USATSI_18867217
News

Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre 'Just Getting Started' In Win Over Saints

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 9:20 PM EDT
USATSI_18866659
News

False Hope In Houston: Offensive Struggles Bad Sign For Texans Season?

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
USATSI_18867233
News

Did Texans QB Jeff Driskel Prove Hybrid Role Still In Play vs Saints?

By Coty M. DavisAug 14, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
USATSI_18868345
News

A Name To Remember?: Which Texans WR Impressed In Win Over Saints

By Cole ThompsonAug 14, 2022 10:08 AM EDT