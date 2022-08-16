Texans Coach Lovie Smith Remains High On DL Derek Rivers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' defense put on a show Saturday night during its 17-13 preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints.

The Texans matched their objective of recording three takeaways during the win with a pair of fumbles and an interception at NRG Stadium. But Houston's most significant production came by the way of their defensive front.

The Texans finished the game with five sacks on second-year quarterback Ian Book, which made coach Lovie Smith proud while reflecting on his defensive line unit when reminiscing on their performance Monday morning.

One player on Houston's defensive front who caught the eye of Smith was Derek Rivers. Against the Texans' I-10 East rivals from the Big Easy, Rivers recorded two of the Texans' five sacks in the win.

Rivers' performance against the Saints illustrated why Smith views the four-year veteran as a defensive lineman who "fits the profile" of what the Texans need on the outside.

"If you put defensive end behind your name, you need to be able to rush the passer here," Smith said. "He showed up throughout. That's what he's been doing in training camp."

Smith was not surprised by Rivers' on-field production Saturday night. It was not the first time the former New England Patriot stood out. Smith said Rivers first caught his attention during the latter half of the 2021 campaign when he helped fill several voids along the defensive line due to injuries.

With two preseason games left before the start of the 2021 campaign, Smith remains high on Rivers, who is motivated to continue developing amidst the high praise.

"Take it and keep going because you can't get comfortable," defensive lineman Derek Rivers said. "Every team, as soon as you do it one week, the next team will see it. We've got a really good team, so take it. But continue to build. Humble yourself, celebrate it, but short-term memory, try to keep building off it."

Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans last season, where he recorded two tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

