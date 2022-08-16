Texans Coach Lovie Smith Remains High On DL Derek Rivers
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' defense put on a show Saturday night during its 17-13 preseason victory against the New Orleans Saints.
The Texans matched their objective of recording three takeaways during the win with a pair of fumbles and an interception at NRG Stadium. But Houston's most significant production came by the way of their defensive front.
The Texans finished the game with five sacks on second-year quarterback Ian Book, which made coach Lovie Smith proud while reflecting on his defensive line unit when reminiscing on their performance Monday morning.
One player on Houston's defensive front who caught the eye of Smith was Derek Rivers. Against the Texans' I-10 East rivals from the Big Easy, Rivers recorded two of the Texans' five sacks in the win.
Rivers' performance against the Saints illustrated why Smith views the four-year veteran as a defensive lineman who "fits the profile" of what the Texans need on the outside.
"If you put defensive end behind your name, you need to be able to rush the passer here," Smith said. "He showed up throughout. That's what he's been doing in training camp."
Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable
Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.
'Crane Kick': John Metchie III Gets Texans Tribute
Jalen Camp and several other Texans receivers paid tribute to rookie receiver John Metchie III against the Saints.
Former Texans Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Cut By Chiefs
Former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. is now a free agent following his departure from the Chiefs.
Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre 'Just Getting Started' In Win Over Saints
Jalen Pitre's first game for the Texans showed his potential on defense.
False Hope In Houston: Offensive Struggles Bad Sign For Texans Season?
Davis Mills and the first-team offense struggled in a win over the New Orleans Saints.
Did Texans QB Jeff Driskel Prove Hybrid Role Still In Play vs Saints?
Despite his struggles, quarterback Jeff Driskel led the Houston Texans to a preseason victory against the Saints. Did his performance prove that the Texans should re-consider a hybrid role in 2022?
A Name To Remember?: Which Texans WR Impressed In Win Over Saints
Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III could future weapons in the Texans' offense.
Smith was not surprised by Rivers' on-field production Saturday night. It was not the first time the former New England Patriot stood out. Smith said Rivers first caught his attention during the latter half of the 2021 campaign when he helped fill several voids along the defensive line due to injuries.
With two preseason games left before the start of the 2021 campaign, Smith remains high on Rivers, who is motivated to continue developing amidst the high praise.
"Take it and keep going because you can't get comfortable," defensive lineman Derek Rivers said. "Every team, as soon as you do it one week, the next team will see it. We've got a really good team, so take it. But continue to build. Humble yourself, celebrate it, but short-term memory, try to keep building off it."
Rivers appeared in five games for the Texans last season, where he recorded two tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.