Texans Hire Pep Hamilton As OC, Retain Frank Ross

Texans Promote Pep Hamilton to OC, Retain Frank Ross As Special Teams Coach

With Lovie Smith now the man in Houston, and his staff is already coming together

After nearly a month-long search, the Houston Texans have officially announced the hiring of their new head coach, Lovie Smith.

Now, Smith's staff is already beginning to take shape, with passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton reportedly being promoted to offensive coordinator, and Frank Ross expected to retain his position with the special teams.

"The Houston Texans have hired Lovie Smith as the team’s fifth head coach in franchise history," The Texans said in a statement. "The Texans also promoted Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator and retained Frank Ross as special teams coordinator."

Hamiton is coming off of his first season as the team's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, after spending the 2020 season as the quarterbacks' coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Hamilton has also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with both the New York Giants and Chicago Bears and has been requested to interview for the same position under Doug Pederson's staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Last season under Hamilton, the Texans ranked 28th in the NFL in passing offense, averaging just 194.4 yards per game through the air. 

Like Hamilton, Ross is also coming off of his first year with the franchise, after spending three seasons as the assistant special teams coach with the Indianapolis Colts. 

Smith's hiring, and the subsequent retention of Ross and Hamilton, came less than 24 hours after Smith was announced as a candidate by the team, and previous finalists Josh McCown and Jonathan Gannon were eliminated from contention. 

McCown was removed from the race shortly after the elimination of Gannon, with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores being eliminated on Monday. 

