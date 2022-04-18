The Houston Texans could be set to hit big at pick 13 if recent history is anything to go by.

The Houston Texans need a home run hit or two on this year's draft, and thankfully, they have more than one premium pick to work with.

The Texans have never picked 13th overall before, but if recent history is anything to go by, this pick could be their best bet to win big, especially if they target a lineman... Aidan Hutchinson anybody?

So, for who has 13 proven to be a lucky number over the last decade?

2012 - Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Perhaps not a headline-grabbing name, but Floyd did have a respectable NFL career.

In seven seasons he managed 102 games, 3,959 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,041 yards in 2013.

2013 - Sheldon Richardson, DT, New York Jets

About to kick off his tenth season, Richardson has been a consistent starter since day one first for the Jets, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns.

A 2014 Pro Bowler, Richardson has made 138 appearances and recorded 33.5 sacks.

2014 - Aaron Donald, DT, LA Rams

A player that needs no introduction.

Donald is a generational talent and one of the best at his position in league history.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl winner, Donald is a game wrecker and consummate professional.

2015 - Andrus Peat, OG, New Orleans Saints

A three-time Pro Bowler and staple of the Saints’ offensive line, Peat remains a key starter to this day.

Injuries have been an issue throughout his career, however, limiting him to just six games in 2021.

2016 - Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami Dolphins

A familiar name to Houston fans, Tunsil was acquired by the Texans in a monster trade in 2019.

The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, although, he has yet to play more than 15 games in a single season and only played five in 2021.

2017 - Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Someone who has really started to make a name for himself the last two seasons, Reddick has 31 sacks in 80 career appearances - including 23.5 sacks in the last two years.

He’s now on his third team in as many years.

2018 - Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

A key member of Ron Rivera’s defense, Payne has made 64 appearances for Washington and racked up 14.5 sacks in four seasons.

2019 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins

Yet another team stalwart, Wilkins is a versatile lineman who has eight sacks in 47 appearances for Miami.

2020 - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Only two years into his career and Wirfs has already established himself as one of the best tackles in the league.

A 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Wirfs was a key member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run his rookie year.

2021 - Rashawn Slater, OT, LA Chargers

Once more, a home run offensive lineman.

Slater was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro his rookie year.