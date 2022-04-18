Skip to main content

The Lineman Pick - Why No. 13 Could Be A Goldmine For Texans

The Houston Texans could be set to hit big at pick 13 if recent history is anything to go by.

The Houston Texans need a home run hit or two on this year's draft, and thankfully, they have more than one premium pick to work with.

The Texans have never picked 13th overall before, but if recent history is anything to go by, this pick could be their best bet to win big, especially if they target a lineman... Aidan Hutchinson anybody?

Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson

Evan Neal

Evan Neal

Ikem Ekwonu

Ikem Ekwonu

So, for who has 13 proven to be a lucky number over the last decade?

2012 - Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Perhaps not a headline-grabbing name, but Floyd did have a respectable NFL career.

In seven seasons he managed 102 games, 3,959 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,041 yards in 2013.

2013 - Sheldon Richardson, DT, New York Jets

About to kick off his tenth season, Richardson has been a consistent starter since day one first for the Jets, followed by the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns.

A 2014 Pro Bowler, Richardson has made 138 appearances and recorded 33.5 sacks.

2014 - Aaron Donald, DT, LA Rams

A player that needs no introduction.

Donald is a generational talent and one of the best at his position in league history.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time first-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl winner, Donald is a game wrecker and consummate professional.

2015 - Andrus Peat, OG, New Orleans Saints

A three-time Pro Bowler and staple of the Saints’ offensive line, Peat remains a key starter to this day.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Texans Prove Investment In QB Davis Mills For Year 2

Strong but subtly, the Houston Texans prove have proved they believe in Davis Mills at quarterback

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

Texans Subpoenaed for Records in Watson Case

Attorneys are seeking correspondence between Texans and others regarding Deshaun Watson's allegations of misconduct.

By Art Garcia8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Blake Bortles and Whitney Mercilus
Play

Texans Trouble? Horrible History of No. 3 NFL Draft Picks

The Houston Texans will be selecting the third overall in this year's NFL Draft, but the recent history of this selection is worrisome.

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Injuries have been an issue throughout his career, however, limiting him to just six games in 2021.

2016 - Laremy Tunsil, OT, Miami Dolphins

A familiar name to Houston fans, Tunsil was acquired by the Texans in a monster trade in 2019.

The two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, although, he has yet to play more than 15 games in a single season and only played five in 2021.

Andrus Peat

Andrus Peat

Aaron Donald and Davis Mills

Aaron Donald

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

2017 - Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Someone who has really started to make a name for himself the last two seasons, Reddick has 31 sacks in 80 career appearances - including 23.5 sacks in the last two years.

He’s now on his third team in as many years.

2018 - Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

A key member of Ron Rivera’s defense, Payne has made 64 appearances for Washington and racked up 14.5 sacks in four seasons.

2019 - Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins

Yet another team stalwart, Wilkins is a versatile lineman who has eight sacks in 47 appearances for Miami.

2020 - Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Only two years into his career and Wirfs has already established himself as one of the best tackles in the league.

A 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Wirfs was a key member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run his rookie year.

2021 - Rashawn Slater, OT, LA Chargers

Once more, a home run offensive lineman.

Slater was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro his rookie year. 

Davis Mills
News

Texans Prove Investment In QB Davis Mills For Year 2

By Cole Thompson6 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

Texans Subpoenaed for Records in Watson Case

By Art Garcia8 hours ago
Blake Bortles and Whitney Mercilus
News

Texans Trouble? Horrible History of No. 3 NFL Draft Picks

By Anthony Wood22 hours ago
Nico Collins and Davis Mills
News

Winning Time: Texans Looking For Turnaround in 2022

By Coty M. DavisApr 16, 2022
Calvin Austin III
News

NFL Draft: ESPN Names Best Rookie WR Pick for Houston Texans

By Anthony WoodApr 16, 2022
Chris
News

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

By Coty M. DavisApr 16, 2022
Lovie Smith
News

How Soon Can Coach Lovie Smith Improve 'Talent-Bare' Texans?

By Anthony WoodApr 16, 2022
GettyImages-1354795821-scaled-e1637799535236-1024x682
News

Stock Sliding: Could Michigan Pass-Rusher Fall to Texans in Draft?

By Coty M. DavisApr 15, 2022