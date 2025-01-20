Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Opens Up About Jayden Daniels
The Houston Texans have one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL. C.J. Stroud is coming off of a bit of a disappointing 2024 season, but is still among the elite signal callers in the league.
While Stroud is one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, he is facing a lot of competition. Names like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, and more have surfaced as competition for him for the foreseeable future.
Speaking of Daniels, the Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback has officially led his team to the NFC Championship Game in his first season. He has become the new talk of the league after Stroud held that title last year.
What does Stroud think of the young Commanders' rookie? He opened up about Daniels recently.
As shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Stroud showered Daniels with praise in a recent press conference.
"In my opinion he's had the best rookie year of all-time. ... I don't root for many other teams, but I'm rooting for my boy. I'm rooting for the Commanders," Stroud stated.
Seeing Stroud come out with such praise and support for an opposing quarterback once again shows his character. Time after time, it is clear just how good of a person Stroud truly is in his first two years.
Looking back at Stroud's 2024 campaign, he ended up completing 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also played in all 17 games and ran for 233 yards.
As for Daniels, the rookie quarterback completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he tore up defenses for 891 yards and six more touchdowns on the ground.
Clearly, the NFL is in good standing at the quarterback position.
Stroud and Daniels are going to be two of the league's best for years to come. They will likely end up competing against each other multiple times throughout their careers and it will be interesting to see which quarterback has the better career.
All of that being said, it's clear just how high of an opinion Stroud has of Daniels. Hopefully, Stroud can replicate the kind of success that Daniels is having this season and lead the Texans deep into the playoffs in 2025.