Texans’ Physicality Raises Major Questions for Justin Herbert

The Houston Texans will be tasked with handling another elite quarterback for their coming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17, facing up against the one and only Justin Herbert, who's put together his second Pro Bowl campaign through the motions of this season.

However, the Texans' number-one-ranked scoring defense certainly won't be making it easy on Herbert and the Chargers offense throughout the day. They're stout upfront with the scary duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter off the edge, have a well-rounded secondary to cover his handful of weapons, and in turn, could make for one of Los Angeles' toughest tests of this season.

For the teams that have faced up against the Texans' defense this season, it's been a brutal, and physical matchup for them to win or lose, which for ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, tends to raise some questions of just how this game could look for Herbert and the Chargers' attack.

“Every team I talk to after they play Houston says the same thing: ‘We are beat dang up.’ They are the most physical team in the league. Every team says that," Folwer said on NFL Live.

"How much is Herbert going to run, knowing that Houston doesn't really feel like they have to blitz a whole lot, because they have those two elite pass rushers?... He's had the hand injury issue. He's played beat up. We know he’s tough, but how tough is he going to have to be to get through this game?”

Texans' Physicality Putting Justin Herbert to the Test

The Chargers and Herbert know better than anybody, based on last year's Wild Card 32-12 outcome, how this Texans unit can look when firing on all cylinders.

But this year, especially with the status of Herbert's lingering hand injury, combined with the power that Houston's defense brings on a weekly basis, that could make the job a bit tougher for the Chargers to dethrone the Texans from their league-high seven-straight wins.

The task gets even more challenging when factoring in the Chargers' current tackle situation. Being without both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater for the season takes a big hit for what Herbert's protection will look like against the best edge-rushing duo in the league, and could make a long day for him in or outside of the pocket.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks towards the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During Herbert's latest game against the Dallas Cowboys and their defense, he showed no hesitancy in trying to make positive work on the ground, rushing eight times for 42 yards and a touchdown, capped off by an explosive 34-yard rush, his second-highest this season.

But the Texans' defense and their intensity are a different beast than what a lackluster Cowboys defense brings to the table, and clearly, other teams that have faced Houston and their physicality previously will vouch.

That'll make for a true test of Herbert's capabilities of moving the ball downfield through the air, which might not be much easier when matched up against what could be one of the top corner duos in the NFL, Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, both having some of the best years of their careers.

Simply put, if the Chargers want the end result falling in their favor, it starts and ends with Justin Herbert— who will look to put a major statement together after this same team ended his season just one year ago.

