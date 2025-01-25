Houston Texans' Rising Star Earns Massive Recognition
The Houston Texans managed to capture the AFC South division title for the second year in a row thanks to their stifling defense, and a big reason for their defensive dominance was their secondary.
The Texans' boast one of the more impressive defensive backfields in the NFL, and while All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. garners most of the attention, he has hardly the only star player Houston has at that level.
Rookie safety Calen Bullock was brilliant in 2024, racking up 54 tackles, five interceptions, a fumble recovery and 11 passes defended while playing in all 17 games.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus identified one potential breakout player for every NFL team heading into 2025, and for the Texans, it was Bullock.
"Even as a rookie, Bullock played the second-most snaps on Houston’s defense and stood out as a run defender, with a 75.2 PFF grade during the regular season," Locker wrote. "While his PFF coverage grade (43.9) is underwhelming, he permitted only 135 yards in coverage while procuring five interceptions and a 45.0 passer rating when targeted — the fourth-lowest mark of any qualified cornerback or safety. Knowing Houston’s defensive prowess, Bullock could easily join Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter as a top-tier defensive back come 2025."
Bullock, who played his collegiate football at USC, was selected by Houston in the third round of the NFL Draft last spring.
He was a dominant force in college, and he definitely showcased his talents during his debut campaign on the NFL level.
We'll see if the 21-year-old can continue developing into a potential Pro Bowler next season.