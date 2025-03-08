Texans' New WR Delivers Bold Promise for 2025 NFL Season
The Houston Texans made a major addition to their receiving corps earlier in the week, swinging a trade to acquire Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's definitely strange seeing a swap between two divisional opponents, but the Texans only sent a seventh-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Kirk, who would have been released anyway had Houston not traded for him.
Well, Kirk seems very excited to begin his career with Jacksonville, and he definitely appears thrilled to get back to work after missing the back end of the 2024 campaign with a broken collarbone.
The 28-year-old has taken to social media to share a strong message heading into 2025, and it should make Texans fans feel pretty confident that Kirk will come ready to play in September.
“My preparation for the upcoming season is already underway, and the only way from here is up," Kirk wrote in an Instagram post. "I'll be back stronger than ever, and I'm excited for this next chapter with the Texans—I promise it'll be my best one yet.”
In eight games this past year, Kirk logged 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown in what was obviously a disappointing season for the veteran.
When healthy, Kirk is a very good receiver, which he demonstrated in 2022 when he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight scores.
Unfortunately, the Texas A&M product has had difficulty staying on the field the last couple of seasons, appearing in a grand total of 20 contests.
Hopefully, Kirk is able to remain healthy next year and can provide C.J. Stroud with a capable target in the aerial attack.
