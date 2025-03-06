Analyst Predicts Texans to Make Major WR Upgrade in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans will have the chance to go in a variety of directions for their 25th-overall pick in this year's draft, but a popular projection has pinned a wide receiver selection on the horizon.
Houston will have some questions to answer in the wide receiver room this offseason, as two of their top three targets from last year, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, may not be in the fold for 2025. With that in mind, it puts the Texans in a perfect position to attack that need at the top of the draft, and perhaps even a former teammate of C.J. Stroud's in the mind of NFL Network analyst Charles Davis.
In Davis' latest mock draft, he linked the Texans to pick up Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, effectively adding a strong and notably familiar weapon to Stroud's arsenal in Houston.
"I think he's a clone of another former Ohio State wideout, Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Houston needs a receiving threat to help WR1 Nico Collins, with Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and Tank Dell recovering from a second consecutive season-ending injury," Davis wrote. "Not to mention, Egbuka caught passes from C.J. Stroud at OSU."
Egbuka had a nice 2024 campaign at Ohio State, which ultimately ended in a National Championship win. He posted 81 catches on 1,011 yards with 10 touchdowns in 16 games as a dynamic threat through the air and now looks the part of one of this year's top receiver prospects in the class.
For the Texans, an addition would provide an extra layer of confidence for the outlook of their future offensive endeavors while also handing Stroud a pass catcher who's a timeline fit with already established chemistry. If he's on the board, it might be hard for Houston to pass on reuniting the duo.
It could be a product of wishful thinking to expect Egbuka on the board at 25, though. In an NFL where wide receivers are seemingly as important as ever, the Ohio State product could have a bullish value around the league as offensive units are eager to implement a surefire playmaker into their respective mix. Time will tell if the Texans are fortunate enough to get that chance.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
