Houston Texans Strangely Linked to Pro Bowl WR
The Houston Texans just swung a trade to acquire wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars, seemingly putting an end to their search for an impact receiver in free agency.
After all, the Texans are on the hook for $16.5 million with Kirk next season, and with Houston having limited cap space as it is, you would think the team would be done looking to sign wide outs.
However, Randy Gurzi of Toro Times still thinks the Texans may have a shot at one of the top receivers on the market, naming Amari Cooper as a potential option for Houston.
"He's going to be 31 when the regular season begins, and would likely be willing to sign a one-year deal so he can prove this past season was a fluke," Gurzi wrote. "If so, the Texans could give him a place to show off his talents before testing free agency again in 2026."
Cooper probably could be had on a one-year deal, but the Texans have just $5.3 million in cap room. It seems very unlikely that the veteran would sign for that low of a cost. As a matter of fact, Pro Football Focus is projecting him to land a contract worth $15 million annually.
It is entirely possible that Cooper's price tag will drop, especially after logging just 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. However, he is just two seasons removed from having arguably the best season of his NFL career, and he is a five-time Pro Bowler.
There will probably be a team out there that would be willing to offer Cooper more than Houston, so the University of Alabama product doesn't seem like a very realistic possibility for the Texans at this point.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans' Perfect Match in Free Agency Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans' Trade Signals the End for Stefon Diggs
MORE: Houston Texans Pull Off WR Trade with AFC South Rival
MORE: Analyst Predicts Texans to Make Major WR Upgrade in NFL Draft
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Emerging As Threat To Poach Houston Texans Star