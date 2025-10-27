Texans’ C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Reflect on Big Win vs. 49ers
When Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud really clicks, suddenly his head coach, DeMeco Ryans, starts to puff out his chest and walk a little taller.
After Monday's particularly rudderless offensive capitulation against the Seattle Seahawks, the visit of the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers held a lot of fear, but the Texans’ 26-15 win dramatically restored Ryans’ bona fide swagger.
“[Offensive coordinator Nick] Caley did a great job again today. And he's done a great job. With, you know, what we're asking him to do: he's doing a great job," Ryans enthused after the win.
"The guys have his back, everybody's in this together. Caley, myself, the players, we're all in this thing together. So, it really doesn't matter about outside noise. And we hear a lot of it every time you lose. It's, everyone wants to come up with something, get rid of everybody, fire everybody... The noise is just a lot of people who don't know what they're talking about. Because here in this room, is a team, we stick together as a team and we know it's only about us."
"You never let that outside noise creep in and control who we are. We know who we are, we know what we are about. We know the formula, we know what it takes to go win games. And we just understand that outside noise is just noise. We would never go ask anybody who is giving the noise -- we are never going to go ask them their opinion about how to game plan, or how to play football. So we keep that in-house, and we go we press forward, and we go out and play good football. And that's what it's about."
DeMeco Ryans, Texans Stuck Committed to Game Plan in Win vs. 49ers
Ryans’ overt crowing about how he stuck firm in order to deliver a major home win is entirely understandable– with offensive coordinator Nick Caley undoubtedly most thankful of the bullish vote of confidence he received once again during the week.
However, it's a real stretch to even partially buy into Ryans’ bold declaration that Caley has always been doing the right things all along.
Of course, adopting the good old-fashioned bunker mentality ran the risk of rubbing up the media the wrong way, but Ryans was entirely unapologetic about that.
All week during the build-up to the 49ers’ visit, the bulk of the talk had been about just how unconformable Stroud had looked in Caley's more rigged offensive system. But a very timely epiphany appeared to arrive on Sunday afternoon for the Texans’ talented young signal caller.
"First, I just want to give all praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ," Stroud said post-game. "Without him I'm nothing, I'm a broken, wretched, sinful, man. He saved me time and time again... Whenever I lack self-confidence, I have God's confidence... It's easy to have faith when it's easy, but when it's hard and it gets tested you get punched in the mouth, what are you gonna do?"
"We had hard conversations, coaches were hard on us, we were hard on the coaches, we got things fixed, and just gotta keep things rolling."
Texans' C.J. Stroud Staying Confident Following Much-Needed Win
Having faith in himself provided a tangible reward of going 30 out of 39 for 318 yards and a pair of scores, but it was how much more comfortable Stroud looked operating the passing attack that definitely stood out the most.
Indeed, the massive difference from one week to the next was quite amazing; so a super confident Stroud was walking just about as tall as his head coach, especially when he talked post-game about where things went right.
"Yeah, I thought I played solid, you know," Stroud insisted. "Thought I distributed the ball well, you know, in pressure situations getting it out of my hand. I don't think we had any sacks today. So, me just getting the ball out of my hand on time definitely helped. Moving the pocket, you know, yeah I would say i played solid."
"Always things to clean up, but you know, happy with how I played. And I'm always going to stay confident, and even when I lack confidence, I was telling myself, I got God confidence. You know, I'm not always going to be perfect, I'm not always going to be the best. But I will die on that field if I have to. I love playing this game. I respect this game. My preparation, I take it seriously every week, and sometimes you lay an egg."
"So, I'm going to leave the past in the past, but I know what I can do. I know I'm a top guy in this league when I'm rolling. So, I've just got to keep that going."
Stroud finally finding some traction and rhythm within the Caley offense is most welcome, and it has most certainly breathed some immediate life back into the Texans’ entire season.
Having said that, San Francisco was just about as banged up as the Baltimore Ravens were when the Texans took full advantage and rolled them over just prior to the bye week.
Looking ahead, the high-powered Denver Broncos roll into town next week, and their stellar defense will undoubtedly pose a great deal more questions than the 49ers happened to do yesterday.
At least in the meantime, Ryans can celebrate if he so chooses and revel in things coming together at long last, but then it's back to the grind rather promptly.
