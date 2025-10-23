Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Raves About 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey
Heading into the Houston Texans' Week 8 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers, there will be one clear playmaker on the offensive end for this Texans defense that they'll have to contain in the best way possible in order to come out with a win: that's 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
After an injury-riddled season for his 2024 campaign, the San Francisco back has had a stellar bounceback season for the seven games he's played so far this year–– leading the league with 981 total yards from scrimmage paired with six touchdowns, also sitting atop the NFL in total touches.
Clearly, Houston's defense will need to keep an eye on McCaffrey at all times in the 49ers’ backfield on Sunday to climb back from their 2-4 record. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was once in the same building as the star running back while being the San Francisco defensive coordinator in 2022, is well aware that'll be a critical objective of the contest.
"Christian McCaffrey is, by far, one of the best players in the NFL," Ryans said ahead of the Texans' matchup vs. San Francisco. "What he's done in the game, I know for sure, he has the respect of every player that's played against him."
"Also, just respect from the offensive players. He's a tremendous athlete, physically gifted and talented player, in all respects. Not just running the football, but also as a receiving running back, he's one of the best that we've seen."
DeMeco Ryans Talks Game Planning for 49ers' Christian McCaffrey
Ryans has been tasked with stopping multiple big-time threats in the backfield throughout the course of this season–– even including Baltimore Ravens' star back Derrick Henry in Week 5. However, the challenge McCaffrey presents is vastly different due to his versatility on the ground and through the air.
McCaffrey's currently on pace to end his current season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards, while also surpassing he's league-leading yards from scrimmage total during his 2023 Offensive Player of the Year campaign.
So for Ryans, the task will be simple, but much easier said than done: have eyes on Christian McCaffrey at all times.
"[Christian McCaffrey will] be their main focus, and that's their main game plan," Ryans said. "Rightfully so, because he's such a dynamic player, and he changes the game for them offensively. Not just what he does, but where he's able to align... he can line up at receiver, he can line up all over the place."
"The game plan is: we have to have eyes for Christian McCaffrey, knowing that he's going to get a bulk of the touches because he's their top playmaker."
Especially in a week that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy might be sidelined for one more week, McCaffrey's presence in the lineup offers an unparalleled safety valve for Mac Jones if his number is called.
When on the field, McCaffrey's the nucleus and biggest playmaker of the 49ers' offensive attack in both the run and passing game, no matter who's under center, so the game plan of hyper-awareness doesn't shift for Ryan’s no matter who's QB1 for the 49ers.
"Any time you have Christian McCaffrey, he helps any quarterback because he's a friendly target in the passing game. He has really great hands, catches the ball well, and he's also a really dynamic runner. He runs the ball tremendously hard... Just all-around, one of the smartest players I've been around, and that's one of the most reliable guys as well."
It remains to be seen if Ryans and the Texans defense will hold up against the run vs. San Francisco as they have throughout their season so far––but they'll definitely have their hands full from start to finish.
