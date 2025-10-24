Texans Rule Two Key Players Out vs. 49ers
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but they will be without two key wide receivers for the game.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans are ruling out wide receiver Nico Collins, who suffered a concussion in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, and Christian Kirk, who hasn't played since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.
Texans Rule Out Collins, Kirk vs. 49ers
Not having either Collins or Kirk will make the Texans wide receiver corps thing going into the game, but they should still have a lot of talent on the field. The team will rely more on rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, along with third-year pro Xavier Hutchinson.
The Texans will also likely have tight end Dalton Schultz as a featured part of their game plan. With Kirk out and Collins injured during the game against the Seahawks in Week 7, Schultz caught a season-high nine passes for 98 yards.
Losing Collins and Kirk for the game is a massive loss for the Texans, but this is something they have prepared for over the course of the week. Collins has been in concussion protocol since Monday and Kirk has not practiced at all this week.
Therefore, the Texans should be prepared even without two of their top wide receivers. The rookie wideouts should get a chance to make their mark this week.
"Overall, good group. Got a good attitude. Made progress each week. Putting [WR Jaylin] Noel back there early on, once [WR] Braxton [Berrios] got knocked out of the mix there a little bit," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said earlier this month.
"Jaylin is going back there, handling the ball, giving us some plays on punt returns, had a couple explosive plays, trying to make the most of his opportunities offensively. I think the other day, the way we mixed and matched thereceiversa little bit. Four, fivereceivers, they all kind of rolled through there a little bit. [WR] ‘Higgs’ [Jayden Higgins] taking advantage of his opportunity.
"Seems like when you throw him the ball, he catches it. Usually something positive happens. Again, that is typically what you want to see. You want to see continual progress, continual improvement not only from rookies and younger players, but your team overall. That seems to be the direction we're headed.”
Out of the two, Noel is the one coming off the better performance against the Seahawks. His four catches for 77 yards marked a career-high, so he will look to continue the positive performances going into his Week 8 matchup against the Niners.
Kickoff between the 49ers and Texans is scheduled for 12 noon CT inside NRG Stadium.
