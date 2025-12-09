DeMeco Ryans Counting on Texans’ Defense to Set the Tone

Some folks might even suggest that the reinvention of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as a game manager could be pivotal to sustaining a playoff drive.

Of course, Stroud does have to understand that he must position his team to win with sheer football intelligence, but undoubtedly, DeMeco Ryans' stellar defense drives this entire project forward.

“Look, we have a confident bunch on defense. We understand that no matter what the situation was, no matter when they were put out on the field, those guys knew they were going to go make a play," Ryans said post-game on Sunday.

"That is what you have to have. You have to play with that confidence and have that swagger. That they are playing right now is allowing them to be one of the best defenses in the league right now.”

DeMeco Ryans Praises Texans' Relentless Defense

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans is seen prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When Ryans speaks about his reborn 8-5 team, it's never with a sense of surprise that they're playing well enough to be now mentioned as dark horse Super Bowl contenders.

On the flip side, just because national analysts are starting to take notice of the firepower this Texans defense has, it doesn't alter how Ryans insists his defensive unit go about their business.

“For our defense, there are high expectations within our group," Ryans said. "That’s the only thing that really matters. There’s nothing about an outside expectation. Our guys play for each other. It means a lot to them, each and every snap."

"They’re a tight group and they go out and they know how to play together. It’s not about one man making a play. Everybody’s excited, they’re fired up on whoever makes a play because that’s how they play. They swarm, they play relentlessly, and it’s beautiful to watch.”

Defense Still Needs C.J. Stroud to Take Care of Business

While Ryans has been crystal clear how dominant this defense has been, he's also driven home the need to play complimentary football.

Therefore, we will somewhat inevitably circle back to what's going to be required out of Stroud's performances moving forward that'll inevitably decide how far this Texans team goes. Part of that, for Ryans, comes down to his ability to escape the pocket and make plays.

“Once C.J. can move and escape the pocket, that is what a lot of defensive guys that go against him, that’s his strength," Ryans said.

"He has to utilize that even more. You see the plays he can make when he can escape the pocket, whether it’s running the ball or keeping his eyes downfield to make big throws; he has a good knack for finding the guys down the field and making plays. I like it when he escapes the pocket because I know it’s going to be a positive play.”

Ryans clearly has weighed up the elements of sheer risk and reward with the Texans' stretch run firmly in mind, and he knows deep down how it would be foolish to restrict and limit Stroud's natural skill set.

After all, for as generational as this Texans defense might ultimately prove to be, they will still need the offense to hold up their end of the bargain to keep propelling forward.

