Woody Marks Quickly Winning Trust in Texans’ Backfield
For as long as veteran running back Joe Mixon will remain out of the picture with injury, the 2-3 Houston Texans will increasingly ride with impressive rookie Woody Marks.
Of course, there's always an inherent danger in play when pitching an inexperienced running back into the mix, especially when so much emphasis is put on holding up in pass pro these days, but Marks is delivering.
In Marks, superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud sees a young teammate who's making good use of his college experience to make smart and decisive on-field moves.
"I think [Woody] Marks is somebody who's played a lot of ball in college, played a lot of meaningful ball. I thought he brought a new type of tempo to our team," Stroud said. "I think he puts his foot in the ground and changes direction really good, catches the ball out of the backfield really good and I think he sets a block really good."
Against the Seattle Seahawks’ slightly porous run defense, it might be suggested that Marks might see more of the ball to take advantage, and also keep the notorious 12th man fairly quiet.
Improved play along the restructured offensive line is now suggesting that the Texans will feel a lot more confident about the chances of moving the pile and controlling the ball on enemy turf.
Stroud showed against the Baltimore Ravens that he's settling his feet and delivering the ball with improved authority these days. As a result, the Texans’ signal caller knows the key skill players surrounding him are also reaping the harvest.
"Without them, there's no me. Without them, there's no [Nico] Collins, there's no [Woody] Marks, there's no [Nick] Chubb, there's none of us," Stroud insisted. "They're the heartbeat and the soul of our team."
Crowd noise is another key factor to contend with against Seattle; therefore, the Texans will be counting on the swiftness of release that Stroud expertly showed against the Ravens prior to the bye week.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans has been sounding just recently much more like he knows the framework of the Nick Caley offense is bedding in with Stroud.
So consequently, the levels of confidence are growing as they move forward, and Ryans and Co. are expecting more of the same when they line up on the PNW this Sunday.
“C.J. [Stroud]’s doing a nice job just being decisive, taking what's there, getting the ball out to a lot of different guys, making really good decisions," Ryans declared. "That's what is allowing him to play well for us."
That winless 0-3 start still has punctured the Texans’ hull to the extent that running repairs will be ongoing, at least until they can get their heads above water and start chipping away at the division-leading Indianapolis Colts.
Chowing down on their current predicament can only realistically be done one bite at a time, and Stroud knows it's going to be a drawn-out war of attrition.
"Every game is important. I think every game we take very seriously, and we know what's at stake," Stroud said. "You can't overthink it. You got to go one play at a time, one game at a time, one opportunity at a time."
Due to the emergence of young and reliable talent just like Marks, the Texans have every chance of turning surviving into thriving, but the recovery process absolutely must continue in Seattle.
