Houston Texans Could Be Zeroing in on New OC
The Houston Texans made the surprising decision to move on from Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator this week. While something needed to change, very few thought that Slowik would be on his way out of town.
Over the last couple of years, Slowik has been talked about as a head coaching candidate. He is widely respected around the league, but the Texans obviously felt that the offense needed a fresh look.
Now, the questoin becomes, who will Houston bring in to replace Slowik?
It sounds like they might be zeroing in on their top target.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Texans are interested in making current Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly their new offensive coordinator.
"But after the Texans fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik following two years in that role, sources pointed to Kelly as a logical successor," Jones wrote. "He was DeMeco Ryans' coach in Philadelphia during his playing days, and he would call the offensive plays without interference considering the head coach comes from the defensive background."
Kelly would bring a very fresh look for C.J. Stroud and the offense. He is a widely respected offensive mind and could help take the offense to the next level.
Stealing him away from Ohio State will not be easy. Kelly is fresh off of a National Championship win. It would take a lot to get him, but it sure sounds like Houston could try to get it done.
Outside of Kelly, Jones reports that there are two other names in the running for the job opening.
"Current Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are also early candidates for that job, sources say."
Only time will tell, but Kelly would be a very intriguing addition to the Texans' coaching staff. He may not end up being the guy, but the team is clearly interested.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see who DeMeco Ryans ends up bringing onboard to be the team's new offensive coordinator.