Houston Texans Receive Brutal Criticism Following NFL Offseason
The Houston Texans entered the 2025 offseason with high expectations and a clear mandate: protect franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud and build on a promising young roster. However, the Texans are facing some criticism for their approach, with NFLTradeRumors ranking Houston's offseason as the NFL’s fifth worst.
The primary concern is the team's offensive line, particularly after Houston traded All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. The move created a significant pass-protection void for Stroud, who faced heavy pressure throughout the 2024 season.
The Texans also dealt former first-round guard Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after Green's third disappointing season with the team. Finally, starting guard Shaq Mason was released by Houston due to salary cap constraints.
The Texans are on this list purely because they failed to address their biggest need: offensive line," NFLTradeRumors writer Ethan Woodie stated.
Last season, C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times for over 400 yards—second only to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and a notable increase from the 38 sacks he took in 2023.
The Texans made moves in an attempt to replace the offensive linemen they lost, but these moves may not be enough to ensure improvement in 2025. Free-agent left tackle Cam Robinson is slated to replace Tunsil, while guards Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram are expected to compete for a starting position on the interior. Tackle Trent Brown, who missed most of 2024 due to injury, was also added to the Texans’ offensive line room as a veteran presence.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Houston opted to provide Stroud with receiving talent rather than protection on the line, with the additions of Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. The Texans’ lone offensive line draftee was second-round pick Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. Ersery profiles as more of a long-term project, but depending on the draftee’s development and the health of Houston’s offensive line, he could see playing time for the Texans in 2025.