Houston Texans DB Makes Interesting Number Change
Another Houston Texans safety is making a change to their number ahead of the 2025 season.
Texans safety Calen Bullock has changed his number from 21 to 2, last worn by wide receiver Robert Woods, who departed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Texans' latest offseason acquisition at safety, also revealed his newest number switch this week, going from his number 8 with the Philadelphia Eagles to now pivoting to number 23.
Bullock's number 2 is one he's yet to wear entire playing career. During his time with USC, he had stints with both 27 and 7, and wore the number 1 back during his high school days.
Bullock, the Texans' second-year safety, was Houston's third-round pick at 78th overall last offseason. He started in 13 total games across his rookie campaign to post 54 tackles, 11 PBUs, five interceptions, along with a forced fumble, to become one of the team's most impactful defenders in the secondary.
Now, with Bullock in the fold with Gardner-Johnson, and even veteran Jimmie Ward joining the safety room as well, this Texans group could have the tools to be one of the more dynamic and stronger back ends in the entire NFL.
Expect Bullock to have another year with a big role in this Texans defense, albeit with a brand new number on his back.
