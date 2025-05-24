Houston Texans Reveal C.J. Gardner-Johnson's New Jersey Number
The Houston Texans' newest star safety is switching numbers ahead of his seventh-year pro.
Texans defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be wearing the number 23 for the 2025 season. It's the same number he wore during his first stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.
Gardner-Johnson has had a wide variety of digits during his six years in the NFL– wearing the number eight during his last season with the Eagles leading to a Super Bowl victory, donned number two in 2023 with the Detroit Lions, and wore 22 during his first three seasons in the league with the New Orleans Saints.
Gardner-Johnson came aboard Houston this offseason as a result of a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, alongside a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for former Texans first-rounder Kenyon Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Earlier this offseason, Gardner-Johnson revealed he was "shocked" to learn about being dealt away from the Eagles just weeks following his Super Bowl victory, but is excited to take on a new opportunity in Houston.
"I think it was a great move for me," Gardner-Johnson said. "I think it allowed me not to get too comfortable. People have to understand I was comfortable where I was at. It was easy. When I say easy, it was I had resources I could easily access, people I could just go talk to. I think moving here, being the older guy, I actually have to grow up. That's a funny statement, but growing up and teaching guys it's more than just football. Being traded multiple times, I think people would shadow it by the things I've done in the league. But in reality, I just love playing football."
During his last season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson started in 16 games to log 59 combined tackles, 12 PBUs, and six interceptions. Now, he looks to bring that same intensity and impact into a talented Houston secondary.
