Where Are Texans in AFC Playoff Picture After Week 15?

The Houston Texans are one step closer to the playoffs after a 40-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.

The victory takes the Texans to 9-5 on the season, keeping them in the AFC playoff picture. Here's a look at what the AFC playoff picture looks like as Week 15 comes to a close.

1. Denver Broncos (12-2)

The Broncos flex their muscles after beating the Green Bay Packers at home.

2. New England Patriots (11-3)

The Patriots saw their 10-game win streak snapped against the Bills despite leading by 21 points in the first half. They keep the number two seed in the AFC, but their grasp on the division lead and the number two seed loosens.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)

The Jags still have a one-game lead over the Texans in the AFC South, but they have to face off against the Broncos on the road next week.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

The Steelers play against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football to try to keep the top spot in the AFC North.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)

The Chargers are winners of three straight and six of their last seven. They are hoping to be within a game of the Broncos before Week 18, when the two teams meet for what could be the AFC West championship game. They will have to face the Texans in Week 17 before that.

6. Buffalo Bills (10-4)

The Bills pick up a big win against the Patriots to fuel their playoff chances with three games to go. The Bills likely only need one more win to get in.

7. Houston Texans (9-5)

The Texans are taking care of business after beating the Cardinals. They have a shot to get closer to a playoff berth in Week 16 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The Colts have lost four games in a row, and their playoff hopes are beginning to fade away. Now that they are a full game back of the Texans for the final wildcard spot, the Colts need to pick up the pace in the final three weeks, with 44-year-old Philip Rivers leading the way.

9. Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

The Ravens are in direct competition with the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North. Being two games back of the final AFC wild card spot likely puts them out of that competition.

10. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

The Dolphins can stay in the hunt if they beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

