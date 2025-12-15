Where Are Texans in AFC Playoff Picture After Week 15?
In this story:
The Houston Texans are one step closer to the playoffs after a 40-20 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 at NRG Stadium.
The victory takes the Texans to 9-5 on the season, keeping them in the AFC playoff picture. Here's a look at what the AFC playoff picture looks like as Week 15 comes to a close.
1. Denver Broncos (12-2)
The Broncos flex their muscles after beating the Green Bay Packers at home.
2. New England Patriots (11-3)
The Patriots saw their 10-game win streak snapped against the Bills despite leading by 21 points in the first half. They keep the number two seed in the AFC, but their grasp on the division lead and the number two seed loosens.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4)
The Jags still have a one-game lead over the Texans in the AFC South, but they have to face off against the Broncos on the road next week.
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)
The Steelers play against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football to try to keep the top spot in the AFC North.
5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-4)
The Chargers are winners of three straight and six of their last seven. They are hoping to be within a game of the Broncos before Week 18, when the two teams meet for what could be the AFC West championship game. They will have to face the Texans in Week 17 before that.
6. Buffalo Bills (10-4)
The Bills pick up a big win against the Patriots to fuel their playoff chances with three games to go. The Bills likely only need one more win to get in.
7. Houston Texans (9-5)
The Texans are taking care of business after beating the Cardinals. They have a shot to get closer to a playoff berth in Week 16 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
8. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
The Colts have lost four games in a row, and their playoff hopes are beginning to fade away. Now that they are a full game back of the Texans for the final wildcard spot, the Colts need to pick up the pace in the final three weeks, with 44-year-old Philip Rivers leading the way.
9. Baltimore Ravens (7-7)
The Ravens are in direct competition with the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North. Being two games back of the final AFC wild card spot likely puts them out of that competition.
10. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
The Dolphins can stay in the hunt if they beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Texans Provide Woody Marks Injury Update After Cardinals Game
- Three Big Takeaways From Texans' Commanding Win vs. Cardinals
- Nico Collins Believes Sky’s the Limit for Texans After Cardinals Win
- Three Bold Predictions for Texans' Matchup vs. Cardinals
- How to Watch, Stream Texans vs. Cardinals Week 15 Matchup
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.