Texans' Expensive Offseason Addition Slammed With Brutal Reality Check
The Houston Texans were unable to splurge this offseason, as they entered free agency with major financial constraints and even had to trade five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil just to clear some money.
The Texans' decision to move Tunsil made things even more complicated for Houston in the trenches given the fact that the team had one of the most porous offensive lines with Tunsil in 2024, so the Texans have understandably absorbed some harsh criticism for the trade.
Houston signed Cam Robinson to replace Tunsil, and while Robinson has historically been a respectable starter, he didn't exactly have the greatest year last season, and Bill Barnwell of ESPN seems to feel that Robinson could actually be a major issue for Houston in 2025.
"They also added oft-injured former Patriots tackle Trent Brown as depth and followed that up with their biggest move, spending $12 million to replace Tunsil with Cam Robinson, who spent 2024 with the Jaguars and Vikings," Barnwell wrote. "Robinson was benched by the Jags before being traded to Minnesota, where he struggled with speed off the edge."
Robinson actually did post a decent 70.4 pass-blocking grade last year, and historically, he has always been pretty solid in that department. It's run blocking where Robinson has labored, but in this instance, Barnwell is pointing to some very specific examples where Robinson struggled.
In an NFL where speedy pass rushers are becoming more and more ubiquitous, Robinson may run into some trouble with Houston next fall, especially in an AFC South that features some pretty dominant pass rushers (like Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker in Jacksonville, for example).
We'll see if Robinson is able to hold down the fort next season.
