Houston Texans Urged to Make Painful WR Trade
The Houston Texans have revamped their receiving corps this offseason, acquiring veterans Christian Kirk and Justin Watson while also selecting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
The Texans really didn't have much of a choice in terms of repairing the wide receiver position over the last couple of months, as Stefon Diggs walked via free agency and Tank Dell is slated to miss all of 2025 while recovering from a horrific knee injury.
But is it possible that Houston is actually not done making moves at wide out?
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton listed off one move each NFL team still needs to make for the remainder of the offseason, and for the Texans, it was trading away John Metchie.
"Houston has put the writing on the wall for Metchie's departure and should place him on the trade block," Moton wrote. "He showed the ability to overcome adversity, recovering from acute promyelocytic leukemia, and is only 24 with major upside. Metchie will have a market if available."
As Moton noted, Metchie is an amazing story given his recovery from disease, and it should also be noted that the Texans selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He flashed considerable potential at Alabama, so Houston has remained patient waiting for him to realize it.
However, with the Texans adding so many new pieces at wide receiver, you have to wonder how much more patience they will exercise with the 24-year-old.
Metchie seems unlikely to figure much into Houston's aerial attack next season, so a trade may be best for both sides.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Reveal C.J. Gardner-Johnson's New Jersey Number
MORE: Texans' Expensive Offseason Addition Slammed With Brutal Reality Check
MORE: Houston Texans' Most Underappreciated Player Revealed
MORE: Houston Texans Have One Rookie Poised for Massive First Season
MORE: Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud Receives Interesting MVP Odds for 2025