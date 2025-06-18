Houston Texans Defensive Duo Earns Head-Turning Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
The Houston Texans defense is quickly becoming one of the most impressive in the NFL. The front office has hit on several draft picks and brought in quality veteran pieces to help bring them along at a rapid pace.
A lot of focus goes to the defensive front with former No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson and the league’s second-highest-paid pass rusher Danielle Hunter, but the defensive backfield is building a true no-fly zone in Houston.
Pro Football Focus recently named the top duos at each position group, touting Houston’s outside cornerback tandem of Derek Stingley, Jr., and Kamari Lassiter as the league’s best. It’s an impressive distinction considering both players are so young. Stingley, the league’s highest-paid cornerback, is only 24, and Lassiter is just entering his second season of his pro career at 22.
Still, the stats from PFF back their claim up. The duo led the league in opposing QBR when targeted. Lassiter was second with a 59.7 rating allowed, and Stingley was first at 39.6, which PFF pointed out is the equivalent of the quarterback spiking the ball in the turf for every throw. They also led the league in completion percentage, Lassiter taking the lead there with only allowing 45.2% of passes completed to Stingley’s 45.3%
Of course, the dynamic duo built out of two premier SEC programs receives plenty of support across the defense. As mentioned, the pass rush is one of the most fierce in the NFL. The Texans’ 49 sacks in 2024 ranked fourth in the league, and Hunter said during minicamp that he and Anderson left too much meat on the bone in opposing backfields.
Then there is the rest of the defensive backfield. With Jalen Pitre back in the mix, the coverage will be even tighter on the backend. Meanwhile, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is coming off a career year that matched his first stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in six interceptions.
General manager Nick Caserio has constructed a remarkable defense for the Texans, and Stingley was one of the first pieces to the puzzle. Hitting on Lassiter in the second round last year was just another example of the excellent teambuilding taking place in Houston. With those two playing exceptionally on the outside, the Texans’ embarrassment of riches on the defensive side of the ball makes for a nightmare matchup for any opposing quarterback to face.