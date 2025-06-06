Texans' Young Defender Set to Make Huge Year 2 Leap
The Houston Texans may have found a hidden gem in cornerback Kamari Lassiter.
After a solid college campaign at the University of Georgia, Lassiter was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by general manager Nick Caserio. At 6-foot, 180 lbs, the 22-year-old defensive back was not the most athletically-gifted player on the field in college, but he played with high intuition, which made him a tough cornerback in coverage.
In his first season with the team, Lassiter received an ample amount of playing time, but year two will be even better for the rising defender.
When talking to the media on Wednesday, Lassiter emphasized his commitment to getting better by stating that “We’d be here all day if I told you every single thing that I’m trying to work on.”
Obviously, his words only hold value if they are backed up by his play on the field. However, Lassiter showed plenty of signs in year one that he can be a high-impact player for Houston in the future. In 2024, the former Georgia Bulldog finished with five pass breakups and three interceptions, along with a coverage grade of 72.6, according to PFF. Lassiter's rookie season in the NFL was a perfect gateway for him to explode in 2025, as he will have a sense of familiarity within head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense.
Outside of his confident demeanor and familiarity with the system, another key factor that will assist Lassiter in year two will be playing alongside rising star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
The former 2022 first-round pick made huge strides last season with the Texans' as he finished the year with 10 pass breakups and 5 interceptions with a PFF coverage grade of 74.9. With Stingley now making the jump as a true No. 1 cornerback like the franchise intended him to be, Lassiter could thrive as the team's second cornerback, especially with the recent news of Ronald Darby retiring.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Coach Among 'Most Important People' in NFL This Season
MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear
MORE: Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud
MORE: Houston Texans' Disappointing Weapon Already Deemed 'Expendable'
MORE: Houston Texans Connected to Desperation Trade With Playoff Foe