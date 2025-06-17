Houston Texans DB Speaks Out on Team's Secondary
The Houston Texans' secondary is preparing for yet another strong year of production for the 2025 season.
With a star-studded cornerback and safety room, headlined by both returning and new faces into the group, the Texans could be primed to have one of the best passing defenses in the entire NFL next year. And for those in the locker room, it's clear this secondary is confident for how things could pan out for the season ahead.
The latest member of the Texans' defense to sound off on their expectations for the season ahead is none other than fourth-year defensive back Jalen Pitre, who had an appearance on Texans All Access with Marc Vandermeer to share a bit of his thoughts on this secondary group.
“We got a lot of dogs in the defensive back room," Pitre said. "Top to bottom, left to right, everyone has their own different type of swag; different type of sauce, or whatever. But, everybody makes plays, and everybody gets the job done. So, thankful to be in a room with so many great guys and just be able to learn from them, and just pick their brains on different things that they see."
Pitre, who now enters his age-26 season as one of the most versatile pieces in the Texans' defense as the NFL's highest paid nickel, will team up next to an assortment of talented names in this Houston unit for 2025.
Whether you look at Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter at corner, or with C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Calen Bullock in the back-end at safety, there are impact playmakers to be had all-around. And in the words of Pitre, each of those members brings their own swag to the table that effectively helps make this group elite.
If the Texans' secondary can end up taking yet another leap from what we saw last season, watch out.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Pressed to Make Huge Addition for C.J. Stroud
MORE: Analyst Issues Massive Guarantee for Texans QB C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans' New DB May Have Just Thrown Shade at Eagles' Jalen Hurts
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Fires Brutal Shot at Former Team
MORE: Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors