Texans Daily

Houston Texans WR Drops Bold Claim About Team's Defense

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has shared a bold take on the team's defense.

Ben Cooper

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans corner back Kamari Lassiter (4) intercepts a pass for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans corner back Kamari Lassiter (4) intercepts a pass for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) during the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has given major praise for their defense ahead of the 2025 season.

"Them boys swarming everywhere," Collins said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. "I feel like our defense got the opportunity to be the best defense in the league."

The Texans have a talented defense and do have a chance to be the best unit in the NFL. They have an elite pass rush duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who had 11 and 12 sacks, respectively, in the 2024 season.

Houston also has a talented secondary led by Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, and trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

On the podcast, Long described the speed and violence that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and safety Jalen Pitre play at.

"They got something called the kill zone. Don't get caught in the kill zone, that's all I got to say," Collins responded. "Anything that's linebacker depth [and] in front. That's the kill zone. ... There's a fence. Don't get caught lacking."

The Texans have an elite defense heading into the 2025 season, and with C.J. Stroud and Collins leading the offense, they could emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Houston Texans Star Named Among Unluckiest Players in NFL

MORE: Texans OL Had Bold Take on Team's Biggest Offseason Concern

MORE: Texans Veteran Had One-Word Reaction to Describe Offensive Line

MORE: Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors

MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News