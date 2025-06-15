Houston Texans WR Drops Bold Claim About Team's Defense
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has given major praise for their defense ahead of the 2025 season.
"Them boys swarming everywhere," Collins said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. "I feel like our defense got the opportunity to be the best defense in the league."
The Texans have a talented defense and do have a chance to be the best unit in the NFL. They have an elite pass rush duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, who had 11 and 12 sacks, respectively, in the 2024 season.
Houston also has a talented secondary led by Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, and trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
On the podcast, Long described the speed and violence that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and safety Jalen Pitre play at.
"They got something called the kill zone. Don't get caught in the kill zone, that's all I got to say," Collins responded. "Anything that's linebacker depth [and] in front. That's the kill zone. ... There's a fence. Don't get caught lacking."
The Texans have an elite defense heading into the 2025 season, and with C.J. Stroud and Collins leading the offense, they could emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Star Named Among Unluckiest Players in NFL
MORE: Texans OL Had Bold Take on Team's Biggest Offseason Concern
MORE: Texans Veteran Had One-Word Reaction to Describe Offensive Line
MORE: Houston Texans Lineman Gets Candid on Strange Toxic Culture Rumors
MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz