Texans' DeMeco Ryans Addresses Cam Robinson, Browns Trade
The Houston Texans made an eye-catching trade following their Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the form of sending offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
Robinson, the Texans' free agency signing from this offseason on a one-year, $12 million contract, would only spend four weeks in Houston before ultimately being shipped off.
Robinson started at left tackle for the Texans in Week 1, would inevitably be named a late healthy scratch in Week 4, and then one day later, was shipped out to make for a pretty quick turnaround for the veteran offensive lineman.
When asked about the deal heading into Week 5's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Robinson wanted a starting role and that the team wanted to do right by him in order to find that opportunity.
"Yeah, we traded Cam [Robinson] to the Browns today. It gives Cam an opportunity to go play," Ryans said during a press conference. "Cam wants to play, so it gives him an opportunity to do that, and we wish Cam nothing but the best."
"He's handled himself the right way since he's been here. He's done everything the right way, everything that we've asked him to do, so we wanted to do right by him and give him the opportunity."
The Texans, for the past three weeks, have rolled out second-round rookie Aireontae Ersery as their starting left tackle with Tytus Howard on the right side, leaving Robinson to reside on the bench without a chance to get on the field.
And in a contract year for Robinson and one in which he's trying to re-establish himself as a quality starting tackle in the league, the Texans just weren't the best fit for his services for the rest of the year.
The Browns, on the other hand, do have that potential starting role for Robinson.
With starter Dawand Jones out for the season, Robinson can act as a plug-and-play option for Cleveland at the left tackle spot, similarly to how he filled in for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 as Christian Darrisaw went down with a late-season injury.
And with that, Robinson finds himself in the AFC North, the Texans and Browns swapped seventh and sixth round picks respectively, and Houston will roll with Ersery as their starting left tackle for the foreseeable future–– someone Ryans has remained pleased with through four weeks of action.
"For Ersery, I think he's done a really good job. Still has a ways to go. Still has room to grow, room to get better. Those are separate from each other. That has nothing to do with Cam. But Tae has done a really nice job."