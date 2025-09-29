Texans Daily

Texans Trade OT Cam Robinson to Browns

The Houston Texans have sent one of their veteran offensive lineman to the Cleveland Browns.

Jared Koch

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) and tackle Cam Robinson (74) and tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) and tackle Cam Robinson (74) and tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans made an interesting trade just a day following their Week 4 win vs. the Tennessee Titans to shake up their offensive line room.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have traded veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns.

It's a swap of late round picks in 2027 for Robinson, per Rapoport.

Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was brought onto the Texans as a free agent signing earlier this offseason as a hopeful plug on their overhauled offensive line from last year. However, just four weeks into his tenure with Houston, he now finds his way over to Cleveland.

After being a Week 1 starter for the Texans at left tackle amid some early injury troubles upfront, it would only take three more weeks for Robinson to land on the inactives list for Houston in Week 4 vs. the Titans. And now traded just one day later, he has a rather surprising and quick end with his new NFL home from this offseason.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Robinson seemingly wanted an opportunity to play at left tackle in Houston, but would instead see that role land in the hands of rookie Aireontae Ersery.

"Cam Robinson wants to play LT and he never really got a serious chance at doing that with the Texans, especially with the organization preferring to go young at the position," Schultz wrote. "The Browns had a glaring need at LT and they make the trade for the respected veteran."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild c
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Robinson will have that coveted opportunity in Cleveland, set to compete with KT Leveston as the Browns' starting left tackle. In the process, he'll be joining his fourth team in the past calendar year, pairing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings of last season.

As for the Texans, expect them to confidently roll forward with their second-round rookie from this offseason in Ersery as their left tackle of the future, Tytus Howard, to continue his role on the right side, and now get to build a bit of stable chemistry with their five-man unit upfront while giving their veteran backup a chance to compete elsewhere.

More Houston Texans Content

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

Home/News