Texans Trade OT Cam Robinson to Browns
The Houston Texans made an interesting trade just a day following their Week 4 win vs. the Tennessee Titans to shake up their offensive line room.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have traded veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns.
It's a swap of late round picks in 2027 for Robinson, per Rapoport.
Robinson, a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was brought onto the Texans as a free agent signing earlier this offseason as a hopeful plug on their overhauled offensive line from last year. However, just four weeks into his tenure with Houston, he now finds his way over to Cleveland.
After being a Week 1 starter for the Texans at left tackle amid some early injury troubles upfront, it would only take three more weeks for Robinson to land on the inactives list for Houston in Week 4 vs. the Titans. And now traded just one day later, he has a rather surprising and quick end with his new NFL home from this offseason.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Robinson seemingly wanted an opportunity to play at left tackle in Houston, but would instead see that role land in the hands of rookie Aireontae Ersery.
"Cam Robinson wants to play LT and he never really got a serious chance at doing that with the Texans, especially with the organization preferring to go young at the position," Schultz wrote. "The Browns had a glaring need at LT and they make the trade for the respected veteran."
Now, Robinson will have that coveted opportunity in Cleveland, set to compete with KT Leveston as the Browns' starting left tackle. In the process, he'll be joining his fourth team in the past calendar year, pairing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings of last season.
As for the Texans, expect them to confidently roll forward with their second-round rookie from this offseason in Ersery as their left tackle of the future, Tytus Howard, to continue his role on the right side, and now get to build a bit of stable chemistry with their five-man unit upfront while giving their veteran backup a chance to compete elsewhere.