Texans Chasing Multiple Historic Milestones vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans roll into Week 3 on the road vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking to right the wrongs of their past two showings for the 2025 season, and in turn, getting back on track with a critical win against their division rivals in Duval.
But in the midst of the Texans' divisional matchup, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of.
A few players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment entering Week 3 vs. the Jaguars, and thus, could etch their name further into the history books of either the Texans franchise or the NFL entirely with a big performance.
Nick Chubb Hoping to Eclipse 7,000
With 54 rushing yards vs. Jacksonville, Nick Chubb can become just the sixth active running back with 7,000 career rushing yards, and only the 71st back to do so throughout NFL history.
Last week vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chubb was looking to etch his name into the history books to secure 8,000 career scrimmage yards. Now that he's surpassed that feat, he'll continue to try and steamroll into the all-time rushing ranks with a solid day on the ground against the Jaguars– a team that Joe Mixon ran for over 100 yards against in his one and only performance facing them in 2024.
Derek Stingley Jr. Remains in Ball Hawk Mode
With one interception in Week 3 vs. the Jaguars, Derek Stingley will tie Andre Hal for the fourth-most interceptions in Texans franchise history, passing cornerbacks Aaron Glenn and Marcus Coleman.
Stingley's still eyeing his first interception of the new season after a relatively quiet first couple of games. But against a matchup in quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who's already been picked off three times in his first two games, perhaps he poses the perfect opportunity for the Texans' corner to get a takeaway on the board for 2025, while also making Texans history in the process.
Dare Ogunbowale Passes the Century Mark
Texans veteran running back Dare Ogunbowale will be set to suit up for what will be his 100th-career game in the NFL vs. the Jaguars in Week 3–– with nearly half of those contests coming while being with Houston, his home since the 2022 season.
Ogunbowale, one of the Texans' five 2025 team captains, has remained a steady contributor in the backfield and a favorite within the locker room throughout his time in the NFL since 2017. In his 99 games to this point, he's logged 168 total carries for 574 yards and four touchdowns.
Texans Looking to Keep Control in Jacksonville
The Texans have had a dominant recent stretch while playing in Jacksonville.
Houston has come on top in the past seven straight road battles vs. the Jaguars, with that last home win for Jacksonville coming during the 2017 season. The Texans also come into Week 3 with the longest current road division win streak with 11-straight wins.
The Texans roll into this one winless through two tries on the 2025 season, but in a stadium where they've had their way throughout the entire 2020s thus far, Houston could have a great opportunity to steady the ship with a much-needed first win of the year.