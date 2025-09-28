5 Instant Takeaways From Texans' 26-0 Shutout Win vs. Titans
The Houston Texans finally secured their first victory of the 2025 NFL season in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans, and they did it in dominant fashion during a shutout 26-0 victory, effectively avoiding last place in the AFC South and lifting to a 1-3 record on the year.
Here's five instant takeaways for the Texans from the results vs. the Titans:
1. Offense Finally Finds Its Footing
It was by far the best day of the year offensively for the Texans this season.
Maybe it was the Texans' offense finally gaining chemistry as a unit. Maybe a lax Tennessee defense helped out for a better day of production. Perhaps it was a mix of both. Nonetheless, it was a major boost of confidence for this group that had started as the worst offense in the entire league through three weeks.
As for C.J. Stroud's stat line, he had his best day of the season as well: 22/28 for a season-high 223 yards, with two touchdowns and zero picks
Rookies contributed to all three of the Texans' touchdowns, Nico Collins had a typical day of production with four catches for nearly 80 yards, and perhaps the most effective aspect of Houston's offense was their run game, combining for 30 carries from both of their running backs for 116 yards.
With 26 points on the day, it's the highest points in a game for Houston since Week 12 in 2024 vs. the Titans. A much-needed breath of fresh air for the Texans.
2. Woody Marks Has Taken the Lead Back Role
What a statement game from fourth-round rookie running back Woody Marks.
Throughout the day, Marks wound up emerging as the best playmaker the Texans had on the offensive side of the ball. He had two explosive touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) that got this scoring unit moving, logging 17 carries for 69 yards as the game's leading rusher from either side.
Heading into Week 5, it's becoming more and more clear that Marks will continue to get an increasing role in this offense, and just might have overtaken Nick Chubb as the lead back in this backfield as a versatile piece on the ground and in the passing game.
3. A Rare Shutout Defensive Effort
The Texans not only made major strides offensively in this one compared to their first three outings, but their defensive output might've been even more impressive.
The Titans and Cam Ward were only able to complete ten passes on the day, had less than over 200 yards of total offense, and above all, scored zero points on the day to allow the Texans to dominate and run away with their victory in the second half.
Will Anderson's six-consecutive-game sack streak came to an end, but Danielle Hunter wouldn't leave without landing two by himself.
Wildly enough, the last time the Texans had a shutout victory came during Week 12 of the 2010 NFL season vs. none other than the Tennessee Titans. Another big showing for the Houston defense to prove their among the best collective units in the entire NFL
4. Texans Dominate Time of Possession
A huge story for how the events of Week 4 panned out for the Texans and Titans: time of possession.
While the Titans had 19:49 of total game possession, the Texans doubled that number on their side with an astounding 38:21, coming as a result of much-improved day offensively, a stifiling defensive effort, and a strong performance on the ground that combined for a picture-perfect shutout in Houston.
The first half wasn't perfect for Houston, but down the second half stretch, and especially in the fourth quarter, where they piled on 20 more points, it's hard to draw it up much better for the Texans, considering their circumstances.
5. Staying Alive in the AFC South
A loss in Week 4 vs. another division rival might've sunk the Texans' chances drastically of making a serious run at an AFC South win at 0-4. But now at 1-3, the hole doesn't look quite as deep for Houston moving deeper into the year, despite both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars still remaining above them, regardless of the events for Week 4.
The Texans have one big test before their Week 6 bye against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. If they can take advantage of what might be their most challenging task of the season yet before getting a week's rest, Houston can come out of the bye refreshed from the early-season woes and keep their hopes alive of a third-straight division title.
It's one week at a time for the Texans, but at least for Week 4, they took care of business.