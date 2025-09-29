Texans Part Ways With Veteran TE
The Houston Texans have cut ties with one of their rostered veteran tight ends.
According to a team release, the Texans have released tight end Irv Smith Jr.
The announcement was made official alongside their trade to send offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
Smith, who was signed to the Texans last offseason, was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve before Week 1 kicked off with an ankle injury, having not suited up for any action during the 2025 campaign.
Now, just a quarter into the new year with Houston, he'll be hitting the free agent market.
Smith signed to the Texans' practice squad starting in the 2024 season, in which he appeared in five games as a blocker and special teams contributor. He would also suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings, where he began in 2017 as a second-round pick, prior to his time with Houston.
The Texans' tight end room is currently headlined by three names through the first four games of this season: Dalton Schultz, Harrison Bryant, and Brendan Bates; the three current healthy names at the position and on the roster heading into Week 5.
Along with those three tight ends, Week 1 starter Cade Stover also remains on the shelf, who went down in the Texans' season opener vs. the LA Rams with an ankle injury, where he would then be placed on Injured Reserve to be sidelined until after their Week 6 bye.
Stover's return to play is yet to be determined, but once good to go, should be a nice boost for the Texans' passing offense.
As for Smith Jr., now being released from the Texans roster and open to sign elsewhere, that effectively opens the door for his return this season if deemed healthy, considering he's no longer on Houston's second-ending Injured Reserve list.
Will Smith Jr. see that reality happen? That remains to be seen. He could either sign an official deal to a team's 53-man contract for this season, or perhaps more likely, find his way to another practice squad around the league to find that new opportunity with an extended roster spot.