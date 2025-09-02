Texans' DeMeco Ryans Reveals Key to Success vs. Rams
The Houston Texans are just days away from the kickoff of their 2025 NFL campaign, having a meeting against a talented Los Angeles Rams team looming on Sunday, who are set to be led out by a healthy Matthew Stafford and offensive mastermind Sean McVay, also acting as an early reunion against his former team for first-year Texans coordinator Nick Caley.
It'll be a big test for this Texans group rolling into the third year of the C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans era, having the opportunity to start the new season on a high note, while also seeing a bit of what this new and improved Houston roster looks like after a variety of offseason changes.
But in the mind of Ryans, the results of this Week 1 matchup vs. the Rams may center upon one major factor: the battle in the trenches.
"This game, I think, ultimately– right now, as I continue to go through it in my mind– I think it really hinges upon both offensive lines blocking two really talented defensive lines," Ryans said during his Tuesday presser. "The Rams have one of the best young defensive lines in the NFL: Verse, Fiske, Turner, Young. There's a young group, and those guys play. They get after it. They play relentlessly, they're tough. They're going to be a really, really good group to challenge our offensive line, and the same for their offensive line for our defensive line.
"We have a really good group up front; one of the strengths of our team. It's going to be a challenge, and see how that shapes up. But, both offensive lines are going to have to play well, and whoever wins that battle will ultimately decide the game."
It's hard to disagree with Ryans. Not only when considering the talent both sides have on their respective defensive lines, but from the Texans' side of the equation, this Week 1 matchup will be the first time we see this refreshed offensive line take the field in an in-game regular-season setting.
And for their first assignment, it'll be against a young, talented Rams front–– led out by 2024's Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, paired with a strong supporting cast of Braden Fiske, Byron Young, and Kobee Turner.
That's far from an easy start to the year, but if the Texans can hold their own in the trenches and allow Stroud proper time in the pocket to get the ball to his playmakers, that gives Houston a realistic shot at coming out of this one 1-0.
But, if this offensive line shows signs of growing pains and glimpses of last year's pass protection, it'll be a long day in LA, and could easily be the defining moments of the Texans' fate to open the new year.
The Texans and Rams will kickoff in SoFI Stadium at 3:25 PM CT on Sunday, September 7th.
