Houston Texans Linked to Standout Alabama LB in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft
Less than a week after the 2025 NFL Draft, attention is already shifting toward 2026. In one of the first “way-too-early” mock drafts for 2026, the Houston Texans are projected to select Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson with the 20th overall pick.
The forecast identifies Lawson as a notable prospect and hints that the linebacker position may be a future target area for Houston. As a standout defender for Alabama, Lawson exhibits traits often sought after at the professional level.
Lawson boasts the prototypical frame and sharp diagnostic skills required of an NFL linebacker. When healthy, he has been a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide defense, demonstrating a knack for impactful plays across all phases of the game. His ability to defend against the run and the pass will likely make him a highly coveted prospect for teams seeking versatile, every-down linebackers.
However, a major factor in Lawson’s draft stock will be his injury history, after the LB suffered a season-ending ACL tear last November. This injury prevented Lawson from entering the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing him back to Alabama for a final season. Lawson’s ability to remain healthy and perform consistently throughout the upcoming 2025 college football season will be crucial in solidifying his draft stock.
If Lawson does land in Houston, he could provide head coach-and former NFL linebacker-DeMeco Ryans with greater flexibility in his defensive scheme. Lawson’s versatility and athleticism would give the Texans a dynamic presence at linebacker, capable of contributing in a variety of roles and packages.
General manager Nick Caserio and Ryans have shown a commitment to building a formidable defense in Houston. Adding a talented linebacker in the 2026 draft would fit this ongoing strategy.