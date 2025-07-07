Texans Daily

Surprise Name Emerges as Houston Texans’ Top Building Block

Who would be named the biggest building block of note on the Houston Texans?

Jared Koch

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates his interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates his interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Over the past few offseasons, the Houston Texans have managed to put together a strong unit on both ends of the field with several key cornerstones of note to build with for seasons to come.

However, amid the mix of the Texans' talent on both ends, who would be considered the team's best "buidling block" of note?

For many, that could be credited to several players, whether that be on the defensive end with the likes of Will Anderson and Derek Stingley Jr., or perhaps offensively when looking under center at C.J. Stroud.

However, in the mind of Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, the title of the Texans' best building block goes to one player, who stands out as a bit unexpected: cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

"In the Houston Texans' cornerback room, All-Pro Derek Stingley Jr. is the star, and Kamari Lassiter is the budding building block. They're arguably the league's best boundary duo...Lining up opposite Stingley in the secondary, Lassiter could see more targets in the upcoming year, which may result in an increased number of takeaways."

Houston Texans corner back Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates an intercaption during the second quarter against the Los Angeles C
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans corner back Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates an intercaption during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Though it's too early to consider Lassiter a ball hawk, he's shown the ability to become one in coverage. The 6'0", 180-pound cover man is also consistent, allowing a 64 passer rating and a 43.8 percent completion rate in coverage. Performing at that level, Lassiter could follow in Stingley's footsteps, earning a market-setting extension after three seasons of quality play."

While Stingley and Anderson may have the star-studded power and sky-high potential on the Texans' defense, its Lassiter as the one who gets the nod– who could be one of the biggest X-factors to Houston's success defensively as a support beam for Houston's lockdown number-one corner in Stingley.

Lassiter had a strong rookie campaign, but it's the year two jump that can truly define his place amongst the league's best young cornerbacks. And at just 22 years old, there's a ton of room for him to grow.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) after a play during the game against the Los A
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) after a play during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's a ton of talent to be had all around the Texans' secondary after a ton of offseason work, but if Lassiter is the one to make a significant jump in year two, that could be the stride this unit needs to make to go from great to one of the league's best.

