Houston Texans Emerging as Possible Destination for 8-Time Pro Bowler
The Houston Texans are desperately trying to find a way to improve on an AFC South title and a Wild Card weekend trouncing of the Los Angeles Chargers. Normally, those kinds of results would spark endless joy and optimism within a fanbase of a young team, but this isn't a typical situation.
That's because the Texans endured an entire season's worth of Groundhog Days in 2024; they finished with the exact same record as they did in 2023, 10-7, and fell in the Divisional Round to a far more established postseason threat after easily clearing a visibly weaker opponent. Aside from hoping C.J. Stroud bounces back from a slight sophomore slump and for better health from players like Tank Dell, Houston has their work cut out to try and improve a roster that's won 20 games in the last two seasons and finished at the top of its division in both years.
One way to do so is by upgrading a defense that finished 14th in points allowed. The Texans actually ranked sixth in yards allowed and fourth in total sacks, boasting a pretty strong pass rush. That said, adding another elite source of pressure and run stopper certainly wouldn't hurt.
According to NFL insider Brian Baldinger, there are three teams interested in two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller, and CBS Sports' John Breech believes that Houston could be one of them:
"Miller went to high school and college in Texas and if he were to sign with the Texans, that would allow him to potentially end his football career in the place where it all started. Oh, and it also helps that the Texans are actually good. The Texans already have an impressive group of pass-rushers that includes Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson, so Miller could easily carve out a role for himself where he would only see the field on key passing downs."
At 36 years old, Miller is in the twilight of his career, but he still racked up six sacks, eight quarterback hits, and seven tackles for a loss last season for the Buffalo Bills. Breech also suggested that he could wind up on the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions. Like those three teams, the Texans would give him the chance to compete for a third title, but they can offer him a larger role than the others and a homecoming.