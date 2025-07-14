NFL Coaches Overlook C.J. Stroud in Latest Quarterback Rankings
The offseason trend of doubting Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud continues as a recent ESPN top-10 list composed by the opinions of NFL coaches and executives left the 2023 Rookie of the Year on the outside looking in.
The same list last year featured Stroud at No. 7, but in this year’s edition, he was the first honorable mention listed.
Stroud’s Sophomore Season Opens Door for Doubters
While plenty of attention is rightfully spent on the top four quarterbacks in the league, that second tier is usually where Texans fans would expect to find their signal caller. Unfortunately, it was instead filled by names such as Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, and Baker Mayfield. Of course, there’s plenty of argument to be made that Stroud has a leg up on each of these players in one regard or another.
While this offseason has featured plenty of discourse on Stroud’s perceived down year in 2024, he has taken in some support heading into his third season. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently dumped cold water on the entire idea because Stroud has what Herbert doesn’t: multiple playoff wins.
Even still, Stroud’s struggles in 2024 were justifiable. As Manning pointed out, NFL defenses had their first full year to prepare for him after his dominant rookie season, something Daniels could face himself this season. It’s also expected for most quarterbacks to turn the ball over if they’re under constant pressure. That pressure wasn’t caused by his own doing, though. He didn’t have control of his protections, and former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s protection schemes weren’t cutting it.
Altogether, however, the issues of the 2024 season can linger if not properly addressed, which is what gives so many pause in keeping Stroud in the Top 10 conversation.
"That can affect your confidence when the protection and the playcalling around you isn't great," an NFL quarterbacks coach said, according to ESPN. "It can all tie together. But the framework of what made him great his rookie year is still there ... Such a natural thrower of the football with elite ball placement."
But again, all of those tools are still there for Stroud, and he’s displayed confidence all offseason in his ability to improve off of last year’s struggles. Nonetheless, Texans fans are no doubt confident in their quarterback after he helped lead the team to similar success in 2024 as his rookie season, despite the issues that plagued his sophomore season.
Maybe with another playoff campaign, those who craft these lists next offseason will pay less attention to his statsheet and more attention to his contributions as a teammate and leader on one of the NFL’s most promising young rosters.