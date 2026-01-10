Texans' Will Anderson Had Priceless Reaction to Making All-Pro

The Houston Texans claimed three AP All-Pro selections this season after stamping an impressive 12-5 campaign in the books–– their highest All-Pro count dating back to 2016.

One of those selections went to none other than Texans' star third-year pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., who was one of two edge rushers to land on First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career, coming after his best individual campaign since entering the league in 2023.

In 17 games, Anderson had a grand total of 54 tackles, 20 TFLs, 12.0 sacks, 23 QB hits, and three forced fumbles en route to helping the Texans become one of the NFL's most potent defensive units all around the field, but certainly when it comes to what they bring upfront with both him and his fellow All-Pro teammate, Danielle Hunter.

Needless to say, a monster season for the Texans' superstar pass-rusher that was well-deserving of that exclusive honor. And it's clear he was pumped to learn he got that recognition as well.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press was on an interview with Anderson before the Texans' upcoming Wild Card Round, upon revealing that he had taken home All-Pro honors this season— where, once hearing he had made First-Team, ran out of the room not one, but twice with pure joy.

Here's the full clip:

One of the all-time best reactions from @HoustonTexans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. pic.twitter.com/7Pf24esg5M — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 10, 2026

Through Anderson's three seasons with the Texans, he's now found his way to a pair of Pro Bowl nods, a Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023, and now, he becomes a first-team All-Pro edge rusher at just 24 years old, cementing himself as one of the most dominant forces off the edge that the league has to offer.

However, even before he knew about his All-Pro selection, Anderson made it clear that while the individual goals are nice, the focus, right now, is all team-oriented; honed in on the playoff run that looms ahead, and more specifically, their upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

"It's all team-oriented right now, man," Anderson said in his interview with the Associated Press. "Like, whatever it takes to go win this game to get onto the next round, that's exactly where my mind is right now."

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Of course, getting to that Lombardi Trophy has been, and will remain, the primary focus for both Anderson and the rest of the Texans throughout the next few weeks.

However, now that a First-Team All-Pro selection is cemented for Anderson, that could offer some added confidence heading into their biggest game of the season on the road in Pittsburgh to keep their Super Bowl hopes and their current nine-game win streak alive.

