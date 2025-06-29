Houston Texans Urged to Make Wild Danielle Hunter Trade
We're officially reaching the dog days of the NFL offseason, with many simply counting the days until the 2025 regular season officially gets underway later this September.
However, as we reach such a point in the offseason, we're bound to get some crazy takes across a few media outlets–– with the latest coming from ClutchPoints' Steve Silverman, who's pounded the table for the Houston Texans to make a trade surrounding star pass rusher Danielle Hunter.
In Silverman's proposal, he sees the Texans potentially being best served to make a deal involving Hunter after just one year with the in exchange for a star wide receiver to accompany C.J. Stroud.
"Perhaps Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio is thinking about a trade with training camp right around the corner," Silverman wrote. "If he is looking at a top-flight wide receiver, he will have to part with a player of similar talent. He might want to consider trading Danielle Hunter."
"While Hunter has been quite consistent throughout his career, he had back-to-back injury-plagued season in 2020 and 2021. He did not play at all in 2020 and was on the field in just 7 games in 2021. If the Texans were to trade Hunter, he could bring an elite receiver in return. That could be just the thing that Stroud needs to get to the elite level among AFC quarterbacks."
Simply, an outlandish proposal, and one that doesn't even feel feasible when considering the Texans' most recent extension for Hunter, who was inked to a new one-year $35 million contract earlier this offseason to keep him in the fold with Houston across the next two seasons.
Combine that with the Texans' decision to draft two rookie receivers in Iowa State's Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and the move to add even more names to their wideout room seems a bit short-sighted.
Sure, a big-time blockbuster involving Hunter for a top-end receiver would be one to shake-up this roster on both ends of the ball, but it seems like one that might be a bit out of the realm of imagination–– even in the mind of an unpredictable exec like Nick Caserio.
