Texans Expected to Make Surprising Decision on Frustrating Defender
When the Houston Texans signed defensive lineman Denico Autry in free agency last year, they were expecting him to be a significant contributor in the trenches.
Instead, Autry served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy to begin the 2024 campaign, and upon returning, he was largely ineffective, logging just 13 tackles and three sacks in 10 games.
The Texans had initially signed Autry to a two-year, $20 million contract, so the general consensus was that Houston would cut the 34-year-old this offseason. However, it's looking like the Texans may go in a different direction.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 has reported that instead of outright releasing Autry, Houston may simply rework his deal in order to open up some more cap space.
The Texans have been very busy this offseason, making numerous moves in free agency and swinging a couple of big trades, the most prominent of which consisted of them sending star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
Houston had a very rough financial situation heading into the offseason, so a consequential part of what the club has been doing has revolved around shaving cap room.
The Texans have already restructured the contracts of Nico Collins and Azeez Al-Shaair, and apparently, Autry could be next.
Autry had spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and was a force along their defensive front, having racked up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks during his final year with the club.
We'll see if the Mississippi State product can bounce back in 2025.
