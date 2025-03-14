Insider Drops Hint About Texans' Plans for Star Defender
The Houston Texans have had to get very creative with their finances this offseason, as they entered free agency with very limited cap room.
They have already restructured quite a few contracts, amending the deals for wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk as well as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
And apparently, the Texans have more plans to try and adjust their monetary situation.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 has reported that Houston may be planning to provide edge rusher Danielle Hunter with a contract extension.
"Plus, Pro Bowl defensive end Danielle Hunter is a prime candidate for a contract extension and a raise in average compensation annually with the rapid rise in the elite edge rusher market with recent top-of-the-market deals for Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby," Wilson wrote.
Hunter signed a two-year, $49 million contract with the Texans last March. He carries a $23.7 million cap hit in 2025.
The 30-year-old certainly lived up to his billing during his debut campaign in Houston, racking up 46 tackles and 12 sacks en route to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance. He also tallied a career-high 23 quarterback hits and registered an 82.7 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Hunter, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first nine years of his career with the Vikings, rattling off five double-digit sack seasons.
The Jamaican native has also played in every game each of the last three years.
One caveat is that Hunter is now 30 years old, so that is something the Texans must be mindful of if and when they enter long-term negotiations with the star pass rusher.
