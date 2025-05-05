Houston Texans Get Injury Update on Star WR on Sunday
The Houston Texans will likely be without wide receiver Tank Dell for the entire 2025 season. Dell suffered a dislocated kneecap and torn ligaments in a Week 16 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Across 14 games for the Texans in the 2024 season, he hauled in 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
In his first two seasons, Dell has been a reliable target for quarterback C.J. Stroud, and his absence will be noticed.
However, general manager Nick Caserio seemed prepared for this outcome as they drafted two wide receivers on Day 2.
With Dell out, rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel will play a big role in the Texans' offense. Houston will also rely on trade acquisition Christian Kirk and its number one wideout, Nico Collins.
Higgins and Noel had productive seasons at Iowa State in 2024. Higgins had 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, while Noel had 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.
Houston has made it to the Divisional Round in back-to-back seasons, but they are looking to take the next step in 2025. Stroud and the Texans are poised for a competitive season, but will likely be without a talented offensive weapon in Dell.
