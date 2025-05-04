Texans UDFA Could Have Huge Chance to Make 53-Man Roster
The Houston Texans managed to come out of this year's draft with a variety of interesting pickups on both sides of the ball, notably on the offensive end with heavy emphasis on positions like wide receiver and offensive line early on.
Yet, following day three of the draft, the Texans, just like any team around the league, are primed to add a mix of undrafted free agents onto the roster who could make an impact across training camp, and perhaps elevate into a piece past the final 53-man cut once next season rolls around.
For the Texans, while they did manage to sign at least six reported UDFAs following the events in Green Bay, one name in the bunch has caught some special attention from a few experts as a potential steal.
When outlining the Texans' best undrafted free agent pickup, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner listed Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson as Houston's best move.
"More explosive than fast, Jackson plays much bigger than his 5-10, 193-pound frame," Baumgardner wrote. "He combines solid burst and great agility to be a crafty route runner, with the ability to make acrobatic catches and big plays downfield. He made 208 catches at Minnesota, No. 3 on the school’s all-time list."
For Jackson to carve out an early, prominent role in this Texans offense, that could be more of an uphill battle.
Houston made sure to address their receiver position this offseason with multiple additions like Christian Kirk in free agency, along with rookie duo Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel capturing some of that target share as well, so for the undrafted pass catcher to elevate his way past any of those options would be tough to bet on.
Yet, as a depth piece down the roster in situational roles for year one, who could soon develop into a more impactful offensive component down the line, that seems to be an attainable role for Jackson to fill.
There's no guarantee that the Minnesota product makes that cut, but keep an eye on him down the stretch of camp and pre-season as a future part of this Texans' 2025 roster.
