Texans Majorly Disrespected in Latest NFL Rankings
Following the NFL draft and the remainder of the Houston Texans' offseason moves up to this point, the front office has made a variety of intriguing moves around the edges to best position this team for third third-straight division and postseason appearance in three years this coming season,
With talent added at receiver, an assortment of changes on the offensive line, and pairing with an already strong defense, the tools are definitely in the mix for Houston to have yet another successful season. However, following the team's moves over recent months, not everyone is confident in what Houston's put together for the year ahead.
The latest shade comes from FOX Sports' David Helman, who gave the Texans an eye-catching placement in his latest offseason NFL power rankings. Out of all 32, Houston came in as the 18th-ranked team in the mix.
"It all looks good in the aftermath of the draft. Houston managed to restock the receiver room and add a new offensive tackle in one weekend," Helman wrote. "After the initial excitement, though, is it enough? What are the odds all these rookies hit their stride quickly enough to make the Texans a better team than they were in 2024? It’s possible, but I have my doubts."
In front of Houston reside a few intriguing choices, such as the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Chicago Bears– all solid teams, yet three that missed the postseason last year, and haven't had the established and proven success like the Texans have put together.
Truly, it may come down to the Texans simply putting the chatter to rest once next season gets going. Houston has all of the pieces to put together for another year of competitive football with strong staples at quarterback, receiver, edge rusher, and corner, all of which are huge positions to be elite in to be a successful team season after season.
As long as the Texans can answer the call on their biggest concern in their offensive line, this group should have what it takes to exceed expectations and make their third-straight division win for the first time in franchise history. Time will tell if Houston can make that come to fruition, though.
