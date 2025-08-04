Houston Texans HC Speaks Out About Team's Running Back Group
The Houston Texans received disappointing injury news when running back Joe Mixon was placed on the team's non-football injury list. Mixon may miss Week 1 with his foot injury, which will force Houston to lean on their other running backs.
Head coach DeMeco Ryans discussed how the Texans' running backs are impacting the game in training camp.
“Woody Marks has stepped in & he’s made some really nice runs.. Jawhar is playing FAST, it shows & Chubb, he plows behind his pads & he’s gonna gain yardage," Ryans said.
Houston will need Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, and Nick Chubb to all step in Mixon's absence. The Texans took Marks in the fourth round of the NFL Draft after an impressive season at USC. In his senior season, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 321 yards.
The other young back Houston may utilize is Jawhar Jordan, Houston's sixth-round pick in 2024. Jordan will need to continue to impress in practice to get in the rotation over Marks and Chubb.
Chubb is presumed to take a majority of the workload if Mixon is out in Week 1. The four-time Pro Bowler was one of the best running backs in the league just a few years ago, but injuries have set him back. In the 2024 season, Chubb rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns across eight games.
The Texans have some talent in the running back room, but they will need their depth to step up if Mixon is unable to give it a go early in the season.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans OT Leaves Training Camp With Leg Injury
MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Stunning Roster Cut
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Gets Real on Texans Training Camp
MORE: Houston Texans Facing Contract Dilemma With Key Trade Addition
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Praises Texans' Standout Weapon in Training Camp