DeMeco Ryans Gets Real on Texans Training Camp

It's only been just over a week in Houston Texans training camp, and still just under a week to go until the team gets their first preseason showing off and rolling, but so far, head coach DeMeco Ryans has seemingly been a fan of what he's seen out of his group through their initial sample size.
Following the team's practice over the weekend, Ryans dove into a bit of his initial feelings on the Texans' first week of camp, now with pads officially on, and everything that's come with it, where it was clear he's liked what he's seen– both from a physical and mental mindset.
“Love the vibe of our camp," Ryans said. "I love the way our guys show up and work. I know I joke about the heat, talk about the heat, but I haven't had one guy complain. Our guys have done a great job with our nutrition staff, attacking hydration, making sure they're in great shape and ready to perform..
"The vibe is right. Our guys play with great energy, you see guys dancing, having fun, making plays. That's all I want our guys to be. It's hard to make plays in this league. I want to see that enthusiasm. I think when you bring that enthusiasm, it lifts others up, it makes practice more fun... It's a fun game, so, never lose sight of that. We have fun every single day.”
Clearly, some strong words from the Texans' head coach to start things off for the year, especially when factoring in the adjustments Houston's had to account for in the process.
The offensive end, most notably, is a spot that saw a considerable amount of adjustments surrounding C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, whether that be their coaching staff move to bring in Nick Caley from the Los Angeles Rams, the moves to bring in Christian Kirk and their Iowa State duo at reciever, or the bundle of offensive line moves, it's a vastly different outlook for Houston entering the year, but so far, Ryans has seen both the winning traits and energy he aspires for before their preseason action gets kicked off.
The Texans will have a handful of practices left ahead of them before their first preseason game gets underway, scheduled for August 9th on the road vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
