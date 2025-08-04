Texans OT Leaves Training Camp With Leg Injury
One member of the Houston Texans' offensive line reportedly went down with an injury during Monday's practice.
According to a report from Jonathan M. Alexander for The Houston Chronicle, offensive tackle Cam Robinson left practice early on Monday due to a lower leg injury.
Robinson, the Texans' free agent signing from earlier this offseason, was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was in pain while favoring his left leg.
He would go on to miss the remainder of Houston's practice, leading to rookie offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery shifting to his spot on the left side.
Robinson was brought in this offseason on a one-year, $14 million deal from the Minnesota Vikings, who started 10 regular-season games last season on their offensive line, and appears to be in position to compete for Houston's starting left tackle role for Week One, replacing their former star in Laremy Tunsil who was traded to the Washington Commanders.
With his latest injury and eventual absence from practice, Robinson's status for the first preseason game of Houston's 2025 campaign (against his former team in Minnesota) could be up in the air, especially if coach DeMeco Ryans wants to play it safe in terms of dealing out his veterans' preliminary reps before the season.
If Robinson does miss any time in preseason leading up to the real action later next month, keep an eye on both Ersery and the Texans' second-round pick from 2024, Blake Fisher, to be next in line for those starting snaps vs. the Vikings– the two most popular tackle names through Houston's training camp– with a bundle of second and third-string guys likely getting some run as well.
It remains to be seen what the extent of Robinson's injury ends up being, but as long as he's ready to go for Week One of the season in just over a month, Monday's scratch likely won't bear any sort of long-term concerns.
The Texans will kick off vs. the Vikings for their first exhibition game of the year on August 9th at 4 PM MT.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Stunning Roster Cut
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Gets Real on Texans Training Camp
MORE: Houston Texans Facing Contract Dilemma With Key Trade Addition
MORE: DeMeco Ryans Praises Texans' Standout Weapon in Training Camp
MORE: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud's Staggering Trade Value Revealed