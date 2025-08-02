DeMeco Ryans Praises Texans' Standout Weapon in Training Camp
The Houston Texans have been busy in the motions of training camp throughout the past week plus, and for head coach DeMeco Ryans, there's been one name on the offensive side of the ball who's already made a notable impression: tight end Dalton Schultz.
Schultz, who's heading into his third season with the Texans in 2025, could be eyeing a big role in this offense for the year ahead, slated to start upfront a rare returning member of C.J. Stroud's passing attack along with star Nico Collins, joined by trade acquisition Christian Kirk, and Iowa State rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
Now, getting his feet wet in Texans camp, Schultz has already made some big plays on the field a week into practice, and from Ryans's perspective, he's clearly liked what he's seen out of the veteran tight end.
"Dalton [Schultz] has continued to improve throughout camp," Ryans said, "Just watching him from day one, he's came out with a phenomenal attitude; urgency to get better– in the running game, also in the passing game."
"If you've been here, you've seen him make some tremendous catches in the passing game looking like the old Dalton- the guy we thought we would get from Dallas, a guy who's made a ton of plays in the passing game- that's who I'm seeing showing up this camp. So, it's good to see him, he's looking fresh, playing fast, making plays, great catch radius, making big plays in the passing game. Expect to see more of that."
For Schultz to be off and running on a high note in camp, that could be a sign of things to come later this season as the 29-year-old will attempt to reach numbers similar to his best year in the league with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
During his most recent campaign with the Texans, Schultz posted 53 receptions on 532 yards, along with a pair of touchdowns in the process–– but based on Ryans' confidence in his veteran tight end, there could be far more on the horizon when it comes to his production for his third year paired next to Stroud in Houston.
