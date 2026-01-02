DeMeco Ryans Encouraged by Texans RB Production

The Houston Texans' production in the backfield hasn't quite been one of the league's best throughout the 2025 regular season, but it's been a running back group that's simply done enough to get the job done for this offense to stay afloat for a playoff appearance— the Texans' third-straight playoff berth, and their first time ever accomplishing such a feat in franchise history.

Primarily led by the duo of veteran Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks in the backfield, the Texans are currently ranked bottom ten in the NFL for total rushing yards (107.4), bottom three in total rushing touchdowns (8), and bottom three in total EPA/rush (-0.11), that statistically hasn't been too favorable, but also hasn't been totally ineffective in their opportunities throughout the year.

They've had their explosive moments, and turned into a tandem that's seemingly gotten better the longer the season's gone on. And ultimately, it's been an operation that head coach DeMeco Ryans has been pleased with.

"Our running backs have done a really good job," Ryans said ahead of facing the Indianapolis Colts.

"Everybody who's taken snaps or got an opportunity has carried the football. Each guy's made productive plays in the running game, and that's what it's about. And you can't run it well unless you're blocking well up front. Our offensive line is done a really good job of blocking, and the backs have done a good. job taking advantage of what's there."

DeMeco Ryans Pleased With Texans Run Game

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans' second half season success has stemmed primarily from their dominant defense, and a complementary offense that's now found their way to eight, and possibly nine-straight wins, depending on their pending outcome for Week 18 against the Colts.

Irt's an effort that, offensively, can't be consistent without a stable run game to support C.J. Stroud and his passing arsenal. Chubb's ability as a power runner and Marks' explosive tendencies and his versatility as a pass-catcher, has provided just enough to offer that balanced attack, along with a sprinkle of undrafted standout Jawhar Jordan, who had his big game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

There's still room for improvement, but regardless of that rushing effectiveness, the Texans have been able to find continued success over the past eight games––and will have a golden opportunity to continue that against the Colts this weekend to ride into Wild Card Weekend on a high note.



